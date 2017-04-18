Opinion: This region needs more road funding now

MAKING roads, cars and drivers safer are the keys to saving lives on our roads.

The Bruce Hwy runs through the heart of the Gympie region, and the residents of this region drive on it regularly - some many times each day.

As our reporter Geoff Egan points out, nobody has died on the upgraded stretch of the Bruce Hwy through Federal that was once constantly in the headlines for its fatalities.

Seven cars were involved in an accident just south of Gympie yesterday, but thank God nobody was seriously hurt.

North of Gympie, however, people are still dying. Two children and two adults in the past few weeks.

Let us hope Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester heeds his National Party colleague Llew O'Brien, improves the safety of the intersection at the new Gunalda service station immediately, and fast tracks the final section of the $1.5 billion Cooroy to Curra bypass of Gympie.

This will bring forward the funding needed to make the Bruce north of Gympie safer.

Come on Mr Chester, and while you are at it, please acknowledge that the road toll on the Tin Can Bay Rd, Rainbow Beach Rd, Wide Bay Hwy and Burnett Hwy is unacceptably high.

This region needs more road funding and it needs it now.