OPINION: The new ALP is unrecognisable

A letter to the editor:

A RAID by ICAC on NSW ALP Headquarters has the old Party of Comrade Whitlam seemingly tied up in a donation dilemma with an event called 'Chinese Friends of Labor'. (ABC.net on 19 December).

We remember Labor selling State assets, approving the Adani (Carmichael) Coal mine and lifting the fracking moratorium.

Our former Premier Anna Bligh is a CEO of the banking advocacy group Australian Banking Association.

In the meanwhile the banks are busy at the Royal Commission.

They would have us sell the home to rent, poison our environment and import 'cheap' food and sell our gas reserves so we have none.

The big question is, how do our political parties and leaders no longer represent us but rather international business, mining and political organisations helping an undemocratic One Party State that competes with our interests in the Pacific?

The once proud ALP is unrecognisable from the worker's party of old.

$500 million dollars promised to the United Nations, yet we have major national and regional issues that need addressing.

Loud inner-city lobby groups and globalist players are fundamentally changing our democracy.

They were not elected in, they are not here in our interests.

The parties that supports them, are not here for us either.

Roland Maertens,

Gympie