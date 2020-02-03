OPINION: The camera does not lie

Screenshots from a video of a violent brawl that took place between Aboriginal protesters and council staff including Mayor Mick Curran and Bernard Smith in 2016. Photo: Diane Djaki Widjungand

Violent brawl at council : Video of a violent brawl that took place between Aboriginal protesters and council staff including Mayor Mick Curran and Bernard Smith in 2016. Video by: Diane Djaki Widjung

Letter to the Editor

THERE has been some thought-provoking reading in The Gympie Times in the past few days.

On Tuesday we had a taste of the imminent election campaign with mayoral challenger, Cr Hartwig outlining his proposal for the better management of green waste.

It seemed to make good sense - providing a financial benefit to ratepayers and the council and kicking some environmental goals as well.

Skip to Thursday and the Mayor composts the plan, quoting chapter and verse the figures relative to the current management of green waste and concluding that the Hartwig proposal would result in a significantly more than $230,000 cost to council and, by implication, to ratepayers.

Councillor Glen hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election.

One wonders why Mr Hartwig was apparently unacquainted with the figures quoted by Mr Curran.

Flip back to Wednesday's paper and the Mayor's homily about "fact and opinion".

While he was ostensibly keen to teach us that there is a difference between them, he was clearly more concerned with putting his spin on the recently released video footage of the well-publicised council office fracas in 2016.

Mr Curran expressed some suspicion about the airing of the video at this time.

I have not seen the video, but I assume that it presented visually, (the sound-track has apparently been "lost") the facts. There is an old saying in racing ... "The camera doesn't lie."

Anyway, to summarise the Mayor's take on the "confrontational incident", elsewhere described as a "fracas", he was defending the vulnerable, standing up for what is right and being an exemplary parent.

The overall impression was of the Knight Protector; upright citizen and family man. All qualities appropriate to the character of a civic leader.

To his credit the Mayor had prefaced his perspective with the cautionary, "In my opinion...", thus leaving it to viewers to form their own.

Jump forward to Friday and Editor Shelley Strachan aims a well- directed serve at Australia's most successful female tennis player, Margaret Court, for her gripe about the way in which Tennis Australia honoured the anniversary of her Grand Slam year and especially for Mrs Court's very public discriminatory, homophobic statements.

Ms Strachan rightly calls those views "out" of the court of contemporary Australian society.

Merv Welch, The Palms