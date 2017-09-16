OPINION: Sport and the same-sex marriage debate

OPINION INTO THE RING: Israel Folau sparked a storm this week when he threw his opinion into the same-sex marriage debate.

OPINION INTO THE RING: Israel Folau sparked a storm this week when he threw his opinion into the same-sex marriage debate.

THE THROUGH BALL

THE whirlwind debate around same-sex marriage in Australia has permeated every aspect of our society.

Sport, in my belief, is a gauge for society because sport itself, in its pure form, does not discriminate.

Anybody of any race, gender or sexuality can kick, throw, run, swim, and jump.

Sometimes, sadly, the administrations and cultures around organised sports are moulded by those within them.

But sport in its purest form, is about the people who play it and the community which grows around it.

Nevertheless, there was a chance to gauge our society through sport this week, as the marriage-equality debate was fired up by two national sporting identities threw their opinions into the ring.

Rugby union provided the outspoken comments as Israel Folau claimed he would not support same-sex marriage, while his Wallabies teammate David Pocock announced his support of equality.

Who would have thought rugby union would have provided national news on this debate?

Some would argue the value of professional athletes opinions in the media. After all, they are paid to play a sport, not voice their opinion.

I say that is wrong.

I believe each person has complete right to the opinion, regardless of occupation.

Professional sportspeople, in my opinion, give us a gauge, as do the people in the grandstand.

I also believe each person should own their opinion and be free from ridicule and bullying.

Folau was attacked on social media for his belief, which one could rightly argue is akin to being attacked for ones sexual preference.

I don't agree with Folau on his stance on marriage equality, but I support his freedom of speech.

Ridiculing somebody because of their belief does not make them understand, it simply makes them angry and pushes them further away from your viewpoint and closer towards hate.

You cannot make someone understand you by hating them.

Folau tweeted: "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage.”

Folau's tweet, which was succinct and measured, is completely different from opinions of the same stance but which come from a different place within the person, such as hate.

It is far away from former Newcastle Knights player Ryan Stig, for example, who disgracefully compared homosexuality to alcoholism and the devil.

I believe it is proper and right to call out hateful people and hate speech.

I do not believe Folau is hateful.

David Pocock, on the opposite side of the argument, was equally outspoken and should be rightly understood for his opinion.

He should be applauded for having a civil disagreement with his test teammate. There's no word if the two have debated in person and I don't think they need to.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper put his voice out too.

"For a lot of guys, they're about footy and our job is rugby, but sport has the ability to cross boundaries,” Hooper said.

At the bare bones level, this debate effects people personally by its very nature.

A "no” is understandably taken as a very personal attack on those it effects.

Australian Cricketer Shane Watson, addressed Folau personally.

"love should have no boundaries” along with an article about Folau from last month where he admitted he was ready to quit the Wallabies in order to be with his Kiwi fiancee, who was blocked from moving to Australia as it meant she would no longer be able to represent New Zealand at netball.

Former Welsh rugby union player Gareth Thomas, who was the sport's first openly gay player, took exception to Folau's tweet.

He wrote: "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions, but personally...” complete with middle-finger emoji.

Both athletes represent the diversity of sport, the diversity of those people who play it, and the diversity of opinion.

Both men have every right to their opinion and the freedom from discrimination.

For the record, I believe sport has no boundaries, just as love has no boundaries.

One day, this "vote” on same-sex marriage will be viewed entirely different from how we see it today, just as votes on aboriginal citizenship and women's suffrage are seen today.

I'll be voting "yes”.

"And I think both the left and the right should celebrate people who have different opinions, and disagree with them, and argue with them, and differ with them, but don't just try to shut them up.”

- Roger Ebert