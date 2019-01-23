Menu
One of the world's most dangerous tools is right under our nose - and we've no idea how to use it.
Opinion

OPINION: Social media is the new weapon of mass destruction

scott kovacevic
by
23rd Jan 2019 10:00 AM
IS THERE anything more frustrating than waiting for facts before we complain?

I mean, we've only got about 43 million minutes of life on this Earth. Why waste any of them trying to get things right?

The past few days has highlighted this stupidity in spades. First there's the Aussie Farms mega-map. It details businesses owners and where they're located. It also fails to say what they're doing wrong.

The group says it's an effort to "force transparency” but, frankly, if you didn't know Nolan Meats was an abattoir then all you've done is redefine the word "daft”.

Aussie Farms helpfully point out where groups are - but conveniently forget to say what, exactly, they're doing wrong or in breach of.
Aussie Farms helpfully point out where groups are - but conveniently forget to say what, exactly, they're doing wrong or in breach of. Contributed

Then there's the furore over school students accused of harassing a native American at an anti-abortion rally in America.

Except it turned out that's not true - but only after social and mainstream media vilified the teens, and another person was wrongly ID'd and threatened.

It's led to a stunning number of retractions and apologies.

And that's great because nothing fixes being told "you deserve to die” and "burn in hell” like the word "sorry”.

Social media has proven the perfect place for mob justice to thrive.
At least if anyone ever kills themselves over online harassment, well they can just walk it off - right?

When it comes to weapons of mass destruction, we fixate on nuclear bombs and anthrax.

Perhaps it's time we add social media to the list too.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

cyberbullying editorial harrassment mob opinion social media
