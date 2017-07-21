OPINION: Smacking problem needs inside the box solution

What are the alternatives to smacking?

IT IS a remarkable trait of humans that we're uncomfortable outside the box, and prefer to do things the way we always have.

Tradition can be a hard crutch to drop, despite the vast promise of doing so.

The future no doubt looks (literally) brighter through renewable energy, and the Fraser Coast Council's "budget” budget will no doubt leave Australian residents eagerly hoping their own councils can be as creative.

Which brings us to smacking.

People are understandably confident it had no effect on their upbringing, a half-century long study cannot be ignored.

Unfortunately, alternatives like time-outs or stern words seem to be hard sells to parents.

Perhaps a new approach is needed. And I suggest more, not less, television might be the solution.

Anyone who has sat through one of our many generic breakfast shows knows the high levels of pain involved, and surely no misbehaving youngsters wouldn't quiver at being chained before the latest version of Celebrity Renovation Rumble in the Bathroom, or whatever the latest one is called now.

For the worst offenders? The threat of watching consecutive episodes of Yummy Mummies.

If that doesn't scare them straight, nothing will.