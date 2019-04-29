OPINION: Senate election hopefuls leave a lot to be desired

AS SOMEONE who postal votes, I appreciate being able to have the time to study the ballot papers carefully before numbering my preferences, especially when it comes to the ever-increasing size of the Senate ballot paper. I don't use the above-the-line option. I refuse to relinquish control of my preferences. Neither would I blindly follow any party's how-to-vote recommendations.

Six Senate spots come up for grabs this election. If the professional pundits are proved correct, the first five seats will be taken by the Coalition (2), Labor (2) and The Greens (1). It has been forecast that the final seat will be battled out between the third person on the LNP ticket, The Greens, UAP and One Nation.

The calculation as to who wins a Senate seat is a complicated matter: involving a quota system few of us understand, nor see as logical, considering someone securing a handful of primary votes can beat someone with a few thousand.

I've never been a fan of the current Senate selection process, especially when the last election resulted in Malcolm Roberts and Fraser Anning getting a chance to live off the public purse.

The system is well and truly flawed when candidates receiving a mere handful of votes can secure a seat ahead of candidates who received substantially more.

Given this current quota system resulted in some being elected to the last Senate that very few of us voted for, perhaps Paul Keating's declaration that the Senate was "unrepresentative swill” had its demonstrative pinnacle in 2016.

I hope the current prediction of the narrow field to fill the sixth Senate spot is wrong. Surely, when one looks at the whole range of candidates, there are better options.

The LNP's no 3 candidate Gerard Rennick has certainly made some strange statements.

What with his conspiracy theories concerning the weather bureau and early childhood education. Perhaps the LNP should do a further background check to see what other theories he may have.

This week's revelation that he made a rather sizeable donation to the party just prior to securing third spot on its ticket should make voters question whether he won the spot based on merit. Surely, the LNP had far more worthy candidates from which to choose.

When we consider who we are being told are in the best position to win the sixth Senate seat, why aren't any number of less-divisive candidates in the mix?

Surely, an advocate for child protection of the calibre of Hetty Johnston AM for example, is a more-worthy candidate than say a Fraser Anning.

Would not such a fierce advocate for children, sitting in the Senate, serve as a crucial reminder to all politicians not to drop their focus post-Royal Commission?

Surely such a candidate is a better option for the Senate than some self-serving billionaire seeking a second bite of the cherry.

Palmer's latest adverts in which he reckons we deserve full-time politicians fails to acknowledge that during his tenure in the 43rd Parliament, he had the worst attendance record of the lot.

Surely we need to consider better candidates than Malcolm Roberts.

His short Senate career in the last Parliament was notable for two things: his constant demands that the scientific community produce empirical evidence of climate change... whilst being unable himself to produce empirical evidence of his own citizenship.

Since his first Senate stint, he's unsuccessfully stood for the Queensland Parliament and now he's back wanting a Senate seat.

Given his own beliefs that government is unnecessary, he's a walking contradiction and quickly becoming that thing Australians are renowned for loathing: a career politician.

What could be our saving grace this election is that despite the Senate voting system being as screwballed as it is, a higher percentage of the vote is required this time around for any candidate to have a chance of getting in.

With Palmer, Roberts, Anning etc all occupying relatively the same political space insofar as the segment of the electorate that their views attract, we might just get lucky and see them cancel out each other.

But whatever the result, I would urge us all to carefully consider our choices and not vote angry... lest the result leaves us even more so.