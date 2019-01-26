OPINION: Rattler blowout report needs to be made public

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY GLEN HARTWIG

"GOOD governance would be that the review would be kept at arms length from everyone involved in the delivery of the project".

This was the Mayor's statement at Wednesdays council meeting regarding my request for its release to councillors.

With this in mind how can the Mayor and CEO be associated with this review at all?

The Mayor stated in a Gympie Times interview, "To be fair, my head's on the chopping block with it."

Unless my comprehension is off, it would appear from this statement that he is suggesting that his future is reliant on the outcome of this report. The significance of one's head being removed is rather pointed.

The CEO is ultimately responsible for the administration of the project . A bad report highlighting council deficiencies in the project preparation and management would not be ideal.

These two people have been at the pointy end of this project and based on the Mayor's statement they should be at arms length. It is strange, in my opinion, that those who appear to have most at stake are the ones with most contact and are in no way at arms length to this report.

In my opinion the excuse used that letting councillors read the interim report could hinder the legal process seems to lack credibility.

The legal matter and an evaluation of Council's role in a $10 million dollar blowout, what systems, procedures need to change or were ignored are, totally separate.

As early as December 2016 I raised my concerns with the mayor via email regarding the deficiencies and major risks with the rattler project. Perhaps he would like to let people know how many of those emails went unanswered?

And it is the rate payer that is the one that will foots the bill, $20 million for a train one $1-2 million to keep it going.

The Romans worked out that a city's prosperity was directly impacted and restricted by the quality of the road network and the basic and essential infrastructure need by the people. In my opinion this is where councils focus should be.

Withholding the report in my opinion is an action that does not improved community trust in this council, does not promote openness and transparency and does not give councillors the basic information they need to function adequately.

Councillors receive briefings and updates often, surprisingly, even when reports are not finished or projects not completed. This is common practice for the business world also.

Why is this report any different?

GLEN HARTWIG,

GYMPIE REGIONAL COUNCIL DIVISION 2