Opinion: 'Rattler all about Gympie, not the regions'

I AM writing this as a resident of Amamoor.

I was extremely excited to see the MVR finally make its way out to Amamoor, but from a spectator's point of view and a stall holder I was very disappointed. I was expecting a festival atmosphere but there wasn't.

The highlight for me was the fabulous effort the Friends of Amamoor put into making their display so vibrant and full of energy promoting Mary Valley produce.

The train just came, turned around and then left. It appears this tourism project is all about Gympie.

I. Milful,

Amamoor