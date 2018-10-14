Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Rattler getting ready.
Gympie Rattler getting ready. Renee Albrecht
News

Opinion: 'Rattler all about Gympie, not the regions'

Frances Klein
by
14th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the editor:

I AM writing this as a resident of Amamoor.

I was extremely excited to see the MVR finally make its way out to Amamoor, but from a spectator's point of view and a stall holder I was very disappointed. I was expecting a festival atmosphere but there wasn't.

The highlight for me was the fabulous effort the Friends of Amamoor put into making their display so vibrant and full of energy promoting Mary Valley produce.

The train just came, turned around and then left. It appears this tourism project is all about Gympie.

I. Milful,

Amamoor

letters mary valley rattler opinion the rattler
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FLOODWATCH: Latest river heights, road closures for Gympie

    premium_icon FLOODWATCH: Latest river heights, road closures for Gympie

    News Put back the bread and milk, there's no need to panic just yet according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

    • 14th Oct 2018 1:54 PM
    OPINION: Will sending migrants to regional areas work?

    premium_icon OPINION: Will sending migrants to regional areas work?

    News "The responsibility sits firmly at the feet of the politicians.”

    • 14th Oct 2018 1:50 PM
    Bridesmaid becomes the bride in magical Gympie ceremony

    premium_icon Bridesmaid becomes the bride in magical Gympie ceremony

    News Beautiful day for Pie Creek couple who recently tied the knot.

    CRASH UPDATE: Woman taken to Gympie Hospital after crash

    CRASH UPDATE: Woman taken to Gympie Hospital after crash

    News Motorists urged to use caution on Bruce Highway north of Gympie

    Local Partners