Whipping out your phone to film “injustice” can end in you looking foolish. generic. istock
Opinion

OPINION: Put phones down and pick your battles

Christian Berechree
27th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
AN IPHONE on record has become a potent symbol and a powerful weapon – both good and bad.

Used against corrupt cops, it can be the first line of defence in dismantling a deeply flawed system of power.

It can bring to light injustice and provide evidence of abuse that has long lived in the shadows.

Used to further a pointless agenda or assert “rights” that don’t exist, however, it just looks dumb.

The video of a Melbourne woman berating Bunnings workers for enforcing the store’s no mask, no entry policy should raise hackles.

Not only because the woman’s bizarre claims about human rights violations are flat-out wrong but because it reminds us that some people do not care about anyone but themselves.

We in Queensland are fortunate to have had restrictions lifted, though complacency is never called for.

The ongoing measures being taken in Victoria, meanwhile, are no doubt brutal on those subjected to them but the vast majority follow them anyway.

There will, of course, always be rule breakers and our police officers are to be commended for their efforts in laying down the law.

Those who choose to film their disobedience in an attempt to make some kind anti-establishment statement are already on the wrong side of history.

As Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews points out – how would the families grieving loved ones lost to the virus receive these videos?

“This is not about human rights,” Premier Andrews said.

“There are 10 families that are going to be burying someone in the next few days.

“Wear a mask — it’s not too much to ask.”

