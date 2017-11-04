OPINION: Power was always in regions

Letter to the Editor by Andrew Jackson:

GEOFF Egan And Jessica Marszalek's piece in Gympie Times today pointing out that "Regional voters are decisive” is not news. In fact regional voters have determined " the colour of ... every Queensland Government since separation from NSW”.

Country Party members and National Party members have always played a decisive role in determining the government. NO Liberal or ALP Government has ever been formed without regional MPs supporting the government and every government in Queensland's history could have been defeated by regional MPs withdrawing their support.

The problem for Queensland is that the National Party has been taken over by Liberals who dictate city agendas to National MPs who sit and do as the Campbell Newman's and Tim Nicholls of the Parliament tell them to do.

They go to elections promising to maintain government services and then commence sacking within hours of taking office. They persist in allowing a duopoly of supermarkets to dictate terms and conditions to farmers.

Rural ALP members are similarly instructed by inner city parliamentary leaders.

Katter's two sitting members Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth have not fallen for this and have stood up for their electorates and have been demanding for their electorates.

Gympie came close to electing Shane Paulger in the last two elections. The issues that Shane Paulger identified in 2015 have not been fixed and will not be fixed by either an ALP or LNP Government.

Gympie unlike Dalrymple and Mount Isa ultimately selected an LNP member who was subject to direction by inner city leader Tim Nicholls, the architect of Campbell Newman's Sell Off to Foreign Interests.

Consequently Gympie's representative was not needed to form government. Liberals can rely on him to vote for Nicholls no matter what.

Electricity prices have risen at nearly double the rate of inflation and governments do nothing. Unemployment is high.

Gympie's LNP member Tony Perrett did not make demands similar to those Katter and Knuth did for their electorates.

Unfortunately it would appear that no Katter candidate will be standing in 2017 but by 2020 the Australian Country Party aims to be registered to stand in state elections and Gympie is a seat we hope to contest.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation is just as centralised as Liberals and ALP and for this reason keeps losing candidates and supporters.

Similarly to the Greens they are not an alternative government but merely noisy gongs.

We need a revitalisation Australian Agriculture and Industry.

Unfortunately KAP has declared that they are not standing in Gympie this time and have decided that their future lies in North Queensland.

Consequently a branch of Australian Country Party has now been formed in Southeast Queensland.

If you want to help rebuild Queensland you can help by contacting me on andrew.jackson@ countryparty.org.au or 0421967639.

The Australian Country Party will be contesting Senate and House of Representatives seats in Queensland next year.

Andrew Jackson,

Queensland Chairman, Country Party

BURPENGARY, QLD