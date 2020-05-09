OPINION: Power given to council CEOs a threat to democracy

First meeting of the new elected council - Bob Fredman, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Jess Milne, Bruce Devereaux, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Warren Polley, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and Dan Stewart

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Over-riding powers of CEOs must be scrapped

THE Arthur Gorrie editorial ,”Oh ,Yes minister” (The Gympie Times, May 1) served up some unappetising food for thought. Mr Gorrie questioned the purpose of what we have just been through.

No, not the virus thing (which we are not yet through), but the council election, which we can be pretty sure is “done and dusted”.

As he declared in the opening paragraph,”There is something seriously wrong with local government in Queensland, at least for those who think it is a democracy”.

The rest of the article highlighted the over-riding powers of CEOs and the problems associated with councillors being hamstrung by allegations of “conflict of interest”.

But the crux of the problem is in that opening paragraph.

Bernard Smith, former Gympie Regional Council CEO

Councils in Queensland today appear to be little more than a facade of democracy; almost an irrelevant relic of an era when councillors were virtually volunteers, but when they had the power and authority to implement policies and decisions in response to local community needs.

Those days are, unfortunately, gone. Councillors today are well-paid, local public servants on four year contracts; but their power and authority have been gradually eroded by legislation which has consistently increased that of CEOs.

If there is to be any democracy in the functioning of our council, it will be up to us, the rate-payers (their employers), to actively engage with our elected representatives and direct their attention and efforts for the betterment of the region.

Failure on our part to do that will see a remote, ivory-tower style administration with which we are not entirely unfamiliar. And we will assuredly get what we deserve.

Merv Welch, The Palms

Paradise Dam

ONE has to feel a little sympathy for those entrusted with the job of implementing the Labor Party’s infrastructure projects. The paradise dam would appear to be a total disaster, but the jury is still out on that one.

Then there was the Traveston Crossing Dam for which they failed to obtain Federal approval prior to buying up most of the Mary Valley.

Residents of the Mary Valley celebrate when Peter Garrett says No to the dam

Of course, there is the Wyalong Dam, but we do not hear much about that one. It was built using the same rolled concrete construction method as the Paradise Dam.

At any rate the water that it holds contains so much manganese that it cannot be used for human consumption.

The next major infrastructure project is the Cross River Tunnel. Let us hope they have better luck this time.

Victor Hill, Carters Ridge

Bryce and his partner Jess camping at Paradise Dam

Letter to the Editor

QUEENSLANDERS have made enormous sacrifices over the past two months to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Countless lives have been saved by Queenslanders pulling together.

But now Queensland needs to act to save jobs as well as lives.

We cannot let this health crisis become an economic crisis, which is why the LNP has now launched a Roadmap to Recovery for Queensland.

Our roadmap is a plan to get Queensland working again by gradually lifting restrictions on business, public facilities and travel in four separate phases.

It is the type of plan that Annastacia Palaszczuk should have released by now.

Labor should be focused on protecting Queensland jobs, but they haven’t come up any plan to do so.

So now I’m calling on Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jackie Trad to adopt the LNP’s roadmap to get Queensland working again.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and LNP Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie hold a media conference at Cotton Tree. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Our roadmap will give businesses the hope and ambition to restart.

The LNP’s roadmap is staged and sensible and would only proceed if Queensland continues to contain coronavirus.

Labor thinks businesses will just bounce back when Annastacia Palaszczuk says they can begin operating again.

But the LNP understands businesses can only survive and keep workers in jobs if they know there is a plan to reopen the economy.

The LNP worked closely with business on developing our roadmap and we’ve made sure that our approach can be adapted to suit the needs of every region of Queensland.

Communities that have been coronavirus-free for weeks on end should have restrictions lifted more quickly than other areas.

The LNP’s aim is simple. We want to get every region of Queensland working again as soon as it is safe to do so.

And we’ll work with business people, community leaders and the State Government to make it happen.

Deb Frecklington, LNP Leader

Petition to help small business

MAY is Small Business Month, but sadly many of our local mum-and-dad businesses are doing it tough right now.

Queensland has more than 438,000 small businesses, so they really are the backbone of our economy.

Small businesses employ around 44 per cent of all private sector workers in Queensland and they are vital to our economic recovery and for local job creation.

Small businesses should be celebrated every day of the year, but under the Palaszczuk Labor Government they have often been forgotten or taken for granted.

It is disappointing – to say the least ¬– that Queensland is the only state refusing to give relief grants to small businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia have all introduced grants of between $10,000 to $17,500 for small businesses.

Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin, third from right, with Fiona Simpson and other Coast LNP MPs or candidates shop around the business reopening plan to local traders.

Around 97 per cent of small businesses in Queensland have not received a dollar of coronavirus payroll tax relief, as their annual wage bills do not meet the $1.3m payroll tax threshold.

Labor is leaving them behind.

It’s further proof that the Palaszczuk Labor Government has no budget and no plan to support Queensland’s economy and our crucial small businesses.

Queensland must have a State Budget as soon as possible, with a proper estimate hearing process in place so Parliament can hold the Palaszczuk Labor Government to account.

Labor has let small businesses down, so it’s up to Queenslanders to stand up for them.

You can help by signing the LNP’s petition calling for small business grants at queensland.typeform.com/to/dX92Rp.

Fiona Simpson, Shadow Minister for Small Business