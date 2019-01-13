OPINION: Perrett's cheap point-scoring does not work

Three letters to the editors:

Gympie the forgotten land

OUR State MP, Tony Perrett, pointed out this week that: "Come next election the ALP would have been in power for 26 of 31 years, and for much of that time Gympie had been forgotten.”

It's hard to argue against that but as is common with political speak it really only addresses half, or less, of the situation.

For all that time, except for a short flirtation with One Nation, and then an independent when that party had it's first 'implosion', Gympie's been an LNP (National Party) held electorate, and one could suggest the results Mr Perrett mentions shows one not very effectively represented.

Federally, we've been Liberal for a short time as part of Fairfax but otherwise always LNP (National Party, Wide Bay) during a period of LNP government for 19 of the last 25 years.

In many ways, as the mining boom came and went and our then MP managed to climb to the Deputy PM job, we were similarly 'forgotten'.

Such pointless tit for tat, although Perrett's main mode of 'operation' is futile and I'd like to ask a deeper question: Does Gympie actually help itself?

While able to lay credit for funding for a highway bypass which seems to have found the State department responsible flat footed and surprised, our MPs, state and federal, seem to ignore that it was always bound to happen anyway.

Some call it progress, others just plain need, but as far as any proper consideration as to what it will mean to Gympie I see few signs of leadership, from any level.

There's a one-way bridge on Hall Rd and major works (I believe planned) for the intersection of Stewart Tce and Horseshoe Bend which will need to be fixed when the bypass happens.

As what appears to be major connections to Gympie from the new highway, any form of sense would suggest these problems should be fixed before, not after, more traffic starts using them.

In the same article, Federal MP Llew O'Brien spoke of the Coondoo Creek Bridge and lack of state help in getting an upgrade.

Meanwhile, our council seems to have been quite effective at lobbying for grants but many ratepayers question the wisdom of how they've been spent.

Our MPs will always claim credit if such grants come from 'their side', even if they aren't spent wisely.

It looks pretty certain that there'll be traffic chaos at Hall Rd and Stewart Tce but we 'celebrate' a grant to 'beautify' upper Mary St and talk of things such as a 'transit centre' though we have very little transit traffic.

I suggest it's not so much that Gympie's been forgotten as it's been badly managed and that Mr Perrett's cheap point scoring is both inaccurate and ineffectual.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Global whining

REGARDING the ongoing debate over climate change and what we naughty Australians should be doing about it, even though very many knowledgeable people know that the climate has always changed from warm periods to ice ages and back again, and will continue to do so in spite of any puny political efforts, may I draw readers' attention to an article I have just seen?

I quote:

"The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are becoming scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot, according to a report to the Commerce Department yesterday from the Consulate in Bergen, Norway.

"Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard of temperatures in the Arctic Zone.

"Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes.

"Soundings to a depth of 3100 metres show the Gulf Stream still very warm.

"Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones, while at many points well-known glaciers have entirely disappeared.

"Very few seals and no white fish are to be found in the eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring and smelt which have never ventured so far north, are being encountered in the old seal fishing grounds.

"Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.”

End of quote.

Sound familiar?

I must apologise that I failed to mention that this report was from 2nd November, 1922, as reported by the AP and published in the Washington Post, 96 years ago!

I make no further comment.

Michael Jeffries,

Araluen.

Toad capture trial

GYMPIE region residents might be interested to know that the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is co-ordinating a Cane Toad Toxin Trial with landholders throughout the catchment.

Using the technique devised by researchers, we have volunteers collecting used plastic containers and converting them to traps similar to the one pictured in Friday's The Gympie Times newspaper.

We then provide the landholders with a "bufo-tab” containing the cane toad toxin, which is hung in the trap and used to attract the tadpoles.

We collect the data on the number of tadpoles collecting, and will be reporting on the outcomes of the trial in coming months.

Eva Ford is co-ordinating this project, as well as preparing for the MRCCC's Find a Frog in February Citizen Science project which kicks off at the end of the month.

Debbie Seal,

Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee

07 5482 4766, admin@mrccc.org.au