OPINION: Perrett and O'Brien need to take responsibility

15th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality.
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality.

Letter to the editor:

ALL OF a sudden our MPs, Perrett and O'Brien, reckon the highway north of Gympie is inadequate.

All of a sudden they've woken up to this most obvious of facts but where were they all the years they played 'dutiful' party hacks while they waited for Truss to vacate the Wide Bay seat he wasted for 26 long years?

They were right there, being weak party hacks, just as they are now, satisfying simple thinking rusted on LIENP voters with photo opportunities and cheap shots at their opposition.

TAKING SHAPE: Transport and Main Roads Department district director Stephen Mallows briefs Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien on Bruce Hwy progress.
TAKING SHAPE: Transport and Main Roads Department district director Stephen Mallows briefs Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien on Bruce Hwy progress.

How pathetic that the mining boom came and went, mainly being blown on middle class welfare, while our then MP, with our current ones right behind him, climbed up the greasy pole to not only be Deputy PM but also an several occasions holding the portfolio responsible for the highway which is now 'suddenly' inadequate.

It always has been and will remain so for as long as we voters allow them to take us for granted.

Recently there was a letter in the Gympie Times giving reasons not to vote for Pauline Hanson's One Nation. I agree with all that was written there and I find PHON offensive.

But I can see a couple of good reasons to vote for PHON, Perrett and O'Brien, and the hopeful removal of both.

These issues wont go away and ridiculous Government policies are detrimental to everyone Gympie MP Tony Perrett
These issues wont go away and ridiculous Government policies are detrimental to everyone Gympie MP Tony Perrett

It's just too typical of them and their party of self servers to 'suddenly' see the obvious, that the highway should've been fixed years back, when money was available but being wasted on vote buying.

But their 'selective memories', which see them conveniently forget that they were very much part of that wastage should be enough to see them outed, and hopefully the small collective of party members who inflict such candidates on us will seek somebody better next time around. That's unlikely as simply being a member of such a dodgy mob makes being better taboo.

Just a little bit of honesty and taking responsibility would be better, but there's thin hope of any of that!

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Gympie Times

