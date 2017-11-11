Menu
Opinion: Perhaps early Christmas lights aren't so bad

Renee Albrecht
COMMENT: How early is too early when it comes to putting up Christmas lights?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

If it were up to me, lights and decorations wouldn't go up until midway through December. If you ask my wife, it is some time between June and November.

What was once contained to a two-week period through mid-December, the "festive season,” is now a full blown commercial campaign spanning from October to January.

This year, I have seen Christmas decorations go up just after Halloween.

I know traditionally in Australia Halloween isn't that big a deal, but surely the end of October is far too early to be in Christmas mode.

The general rule, at least at my place anyway, is that decorations do not go up until December 1, but as I said, I am fighting a losing battle.

In a survey I conducted yesterday, I posed the question, "Is it appropriate to put up Christmas lights before December 1?”

Truth be told, I didn't expect anyone to vote in the affirmative, but surprisingly, 14per cent of those surveyed said it was OK.

Let's be honest, the fact we want to celebrate something where families spend more time together, and where people focus on more important elements of their life outside of work, can only be a good thing.

So if you are like me and are a staunch post- December 1 decorator, I

am here to encourage you

to rethink.

Regardless of what tradition you follow, it is important we articulate what the true meaning of Christmas is, and if that means getting into the swing of things a little early, I have come to accept that is OK.

