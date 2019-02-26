Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardinal George Pell meets the media, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Cardinal George Pell meets the media, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Gregorio Borgia
News

OPINION: Pell case highlights hypocrisy of information laws

Shelley Strachan
by
26th Feb 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LAST the world's worst kept secret is out.

For months, journalists in Australia have not been allowed to report that Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of multiple child sex offences in December last year.

Pell is the most senior Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of such offences and the case was reported in many international news outlets.

Australian media were not able to report on the decision because Cardinal Pell was also due to face charges at a second trial this year, related to alleged abuse committed in Ballarat.

A suppression order was put in place because publication of the first conviction could prejudice the second case. It was argued Pell might not get a fair trial if media coverage of the first guilty verdict was published.

But that did not stop social media platforms like Facebook, and many of its users, from shouting the news all over Australia.

Today, prosecutors dropped the second trial, lifting the suppression order. Now the public prosecutor is going after several traditional Australian media outlets who strongly hinted at the story while the suppression order was in place, but not Facebook. Why not?

These "new” distributors of information must be made to play by the same rules as the rest of us, or there is no point having any rules. There is no point in going after some players while the others get off scott free.

More Stories

child abuse court crime editorial editorial comment george pell opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Surprise, emotional scars': Gympie priest on Pell verdict

    premium_icon 'Surprise, emotional scars': Gympie priest on Pell verdict

    News Legal process not yet over and victims'scars 'just last and last'

    • 26th Feb 2019 4:13 PM
    'Heartbroken but hopeful': Dan's wife keeps bedside vigil

    premium_icon 'Heartbroken but hopeful': Dan's wife keeps bedside vigil

    News 'It was a tragic accident. Nothing could have been done to stop it.'

    • 26th Feb 2019 2:39 PM
    Guilty Pell to spark firestorm, warns Coast priest

    premium_icon Guilty Pell to spark firestorm, warns Coast priest

    News Mixed reactions from local Catholics expected after Pell revelations

    Major Gympie region employer puts to bed rumours of closure

    premium_icon Major Gympie region employer puts to bed rumours of closure

    News The factory has been at its Pine St site in Gympie for 75 years