OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

A CALL for a flashing lights to warn traffic during peak school times in Lawrence St has road safety merit at least as much as any other school.

Claims that the road is too busy for a speed bump are reasonable enough, but being a busy road is not a good enough reason to not do everything it takes to ensure traffic flows slower and students are kept as safe as possible.

Gympie Central State School

Being busy does not stop reduced speed signage from being important in Exhibition Rd, near Southside school, and does not seem to be a barrier to similar lower speed rules in Brisbane Rd, involving two schools - Monkland and One Mile and - and Cootharaba Rd (Gympie State High).

Elenka Parkin at the Gympie Central State School. Troy Jegers

The very busy nature of the Bruce Highway does not stop the government from introducing reduced speeds at Two Mile and further north at Gunalda.

Of course, this is all just one little issue, unless your children go to that school.

Reduced speed limits can be annoying, but the reality, as taught at Roadcraft, is that you have a much better chance of slowing down to a stop, or at least to a speed that may not be lethal, if you are doing 40kmh instead of 60kmh.

The difference in stopping distance is dramatic with even slight differences in speed. And the difference in impact is even more dramatic if a driver cannot quite stop in time. Nobody wants to put children at risk. Flashing lights might save a life.