OPINION: No excuse for animal cruelty

Ideology can't be blamed for attacks on defenceless animals.

CRUELTY is not a uniquely human trait, but we seem to be awfully good at it.

A quick look at the news recently will show you how: cars being driven into peaceful people, digital lynch mobs recklessly harassing innocent people online, or even the resurgence the we-should-have-learned-better-by-now Nazism.

Usually, some form of ideology or another can be found as the driving force.

But how can people justify cruelty to animals?

We hear about it all the time, and they never get any less sickening - but where does this debase passion to abuse the defenceless come from?

People like to argue violent movies and video games are making the problem worse, but the fact is the majority of research all points to violence in society decreasing because of these things.

It's a scapegoat, and not a very good one.

And unlike arguments about cruelty in the meat industry, attacks on cats, dogs and horses do not fall into this category without some serious personal issues being involved.

Which actually may be the point.

So, how about the next time a neighbour's animal annoys you, sit down and watch a DVD instead?

It will no doubt save you a lot in future court costs.