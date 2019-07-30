Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONE PUNCH: Walk away instead of being violent, and don't blame journalists if you lash out.
ONE PUNCH: Walk away instead of being violent, and don't blame journalists if you lash out. Monique Preston
Opinion

OPINION: Newspaper reports don't ruin lives, violence does

Christian Berechree
by
30th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT is it going to take to stop people punching each other in the head?

It should be a simple solution - surely we sorted this out in primary school.

More than one victim has died from this particularly explosive type of violence.

One would think that would be enough to make people stop, reconsider and walk away.

Yet so-called "coward punches" keep happening.

Sometimes they land people in court and, yes, sometimes on the front page of newspapers.

Not every such attack is serious or newsworthy, as this writer knows, having been the victim of a random punch on a suburban Sydney street some years ago.

But sometimes they are and, yes, sometimes reporters attend court appearances and choose to write about them.

Journalists often cop criticism for "ruining lives" by reporting on such cases.

The logic seems to be that the only reason offenders face consequences for their actions is because newspapers air them to the public.

But newspaper headlines and factual, accurate court reports do not ruin lives.

Foolish decisions and violent attacks do.

More Stories

fccourt fcopinion one punch one punch attack our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rattler plan divides community

    premium_icon Rattler plan divides community

    Council News Questions arise over what lies in the future for heritage precinct.

    Fitness model's one-punch attack victim 'imprisoned'

    premium_icon Fitness model's one-punch attack victim 'imprisoned'

    Crime Attacker says she's too embarrassed to return to Hervey Bay

    Angler 'disgusted' by decaying crab pots in Coast creek

    premium_icon Angler 'disgusted' by decaying crab pots in Coast creek

    News They were littering the bottom of the creek.

    Island resident's call to fix Fraser's roads

    premium_icon Island resident's call to fix Fraser's roads

    News A resident claims road problems could lead to someone's death