OPINION: Move to dismiss Fraser Coast Mayor troubling

scott kovacevic
by

STUNNING would be the way to describe the move to dismiss Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft, but I'm not sure it's one which does it justice.

It is an unprecedented decision, and one Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said was made "based on the material before him”.

Which is well and fine if you have no problems with one person acting as judge, jury and executioner.

And that's troubling.

Cr Loft faces very serious charges, but let's not forget that no guilt or innocence has been found yet.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.
Valerie Horton

Yes there's an argument that he should not be involved in council matters while legalities are pending, but that's what suspensions are for - which happens to be the very thing that was revoked so the new recommendation could be made.

Cr Loft now has seven days to show why he should remain, and this will be a very interesting case to watch.

Doubly so if he is found innocent of the charges, which kind of highlights the importance of taking a "wait and see approach”, sometimes more commonly known as a presumption of innocence.

Time will tell whether the Minister's assessment is accurate, but we should all certainly be wary of how much power we leave in one person's hands.

