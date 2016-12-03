Opinion: mother nature can be a heartless wench

WOW: Hail caught in the nets over fruit trees at Amamoor on Thursday afternoon. Photo taken by Suzette Olson: Hail @ Amamoor.

IF YOU thought the hail stones that belted parts of the Gympie region on Thursday night were unusually big and abundant, you'd be right.

I live at Long Flat and I have never in my life seen nor heard anything like the tennis-ball-sized rocks that smashed holes in the pipes on my roof and sounded like small bombs going off.

Resident weather watcher Ted Uebergang says it's the biggest hail the district has seen in more than a decade and my heart goes out to the farmers unlucky enough to be in the path of the carnage. Mother nature can be heartless.

Generations of Gympie school students posted their memories on facebook yesterday of the century old royal poinciana tree split in two by the lightning that came terribly close to hitting St Patrick's Church.

Addison Treeby at the St Patrick's primary school where a 100 year old poinciana tree has fall in a storm. Renee Albrecht

It is truly sad to lose such a majestic, iconic shade tree. Let's hope mother nature takes it easy on our trees and farmers over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, at Lagoon Pocket, one larrikin was able to see the lighter side of things, taking a photo of a few beers packed into one of the piles of ice on his lawn and reassuring his friends on social media: "Came home to almost natural disaster this arvo. Don't worry I'm going to be okay.” Got to love Aussies.