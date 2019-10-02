OPINION: 'Miley' the platypus must not die in vain

Miley the injured baby platypus was found near Six Mile after having a fishing line tangled around its neck on Sunday morning

Miley the injured baby platypus was found near Six Mile after having a fishing line tangled around its neck on Sunday morning Sharon James

UNFORTUNATELY our page 2 story about a baby platypus found deeply entangled in fishing line at Six Mile Creek did not have a happy ending.

When we heard about the circumstances we thought the Gympie native named "Miley” by the family of kayakers who rescued it was recuperating with Gympie Anarra Wildlife Group carers.

We thought we could lead the front page with the little girl being nursed safely in the hands of those who untangled her bill and head from the tightly embedded fishing line.

VIDEO: Heartbreaking footage of tangled Gympie baby platypus

But we found out the trauma from the cutting line was too much for the baby and she died not long after being transported to Australia Zoo.

It was no longer a feel-good story, but her death made the story even more important.

Too often we see gut-wrenching images of turtles tangled in plastic bags, seagulls with beer can packaging around their necks and dolphins with bellyfuls of human rubbish.

These images seem far away - out to sea and from other places.

But the horrible death of this Six Mile Creek platypus shows it is in our backyard.

Our direct actions can and will affect the wildlife around us.

We need to take all rubbish with us - no matter how small or inconspicuous. You will rarely see what it does if you don't.

Don't let this little platypus's death be in vain.