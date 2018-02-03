OPINION: Micro-focus on inane rules exposes us to big risks

Health and safety should not become something to ridicule.

Health and safety should not become something to ridicule. zorandimzr

HEALTH and safety.

Rarely do you encounter two words which inspire ridicule and disregard with such ease.

It's a common cry: the PC Brigade has taken the world too far, we can't do anything anymore, the world needs to stop wrapping us in cotton wool.

And sometimes they're right.

The idea that one needs a 'ladder licence' to change a light bulb is as ridiculous as wearing rubber pants in the Caribbean.

And it's the same with the ever helpful reminders not to close the car door on your fingers, or that drinking brake fluid might cause some discomfort.

And the effect of these is rather interesting.

RELATED: Gympie supermarket to expand carpark amid safety fears

We get desensitised.

The more stupid or obvious the rule, the easier it is to not pay attention to it.

And the easier it is to stop caring about small risks, the more indifferent we become to larger ones.

Like being cleaned up by a truck because we've parked in the wrong spot. Or getting someone else killed because walking 50m just felt like too much of a chore today.

So can we please stop micromanaging things to the smallest detail?

We can't let serious risks be too easily lumped in with inanities. Because then they will be too easy to laugh off as paranoid insanity.