OPINION: Lost confidence - will Cr Dodt resign?

Letter to the editor by Tim Jerome:

CR DODT rang me on Saturday to reply to my letter in the Gympie Times. We had a good heart-to-heart conversation. Let me say I am not writing this letter to slam him or throw him under a bus. I always see the good in people and not the bad.

We spoke openly and honestly and I respect him for this. I was able to share with him what I have been hearing - that people feel they are not being properly represented.

Cr Dodt could not understand since on his Facebook page everyone spoke well of him. It reminded me when I was at the pre-poll with Bob Fredman and Julie Walker.

At the pre-poll everyone outwardly was supporting Julie and speaking well of her and wishing her all the best on her Facebook. But the reality the results were different.

James Cochrane did the right thing by his electorate and resigned because he could not give the electorate the time it deserved. He will be remembered well for this decision.

When you have lost the confidence of your electorate the only thing to do is resign. Will Cr Dodt resign?

Obviously the Mayor will not want him to resign because he needs Cr Dodt's vote to pass the Mayor's agendas.

I think he will because he will put his family first. I think he will because he will want to be seen as a man with high morals and high values to continue to be the great doctor that he is.

Tim Jerome,

Traveston