OPINION: Let's save our sanity and make politics simple

Solving a Rubiks Cube with two fingers and blindfolded is easier than deciphering locacl government policy.

WHILE researching the state's invalid rates debacle, I had the distinct pleasure of poring over transcripts of parliament sittings.

And some interesting thoughts occurred.

Chief among them: where can I apply to get the two hours of my life back from having to wade through 19 pages of politicians' long-winded waffle when introducing legislation?

Forget detention, students who misbehave should be forced to read transcripts of parliamentary sittings.

Misbehaviour rates would drop through the floor.

Democracy is a great thing, but if you're searching for a reason why the wider public disengage, look no further than the excess technicality and verbose pomposity of the current process.

This really needs to be simplified, and not just for the benefit of the public.

Yes, council staff are paid handsomely to understand the act and not issue invalid rates.

However it is easy to understand why many fell victim when deciphering the Local Government Act requires a PhD in physics and a shaman.

It should really come as no surprise that people would rather indulge in Married at First Sight than dive into the Local Government Act. It might be vacuous drivel but at least you can grasp what's going on, how it works, and know you'll never have to sit through a speech with more than 20 syllables.