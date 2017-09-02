26°
Opinion

OPINION: Let's hope council is listening to LGAQ results

Journalist Scott Kovacevic
Journalist Scott Kovacevic Jacob Carson
scott kovacevic
by

IS THERE anybody out there?

This is not only a great song on Pink Floyd's The Wall, but a question more residents are asking of councils.

A key finding of the latest LGAQ survey, it will also be of particular interest when Gympie Regional Council conducts its own survey later this year.

And it will hopefully show improvement because community response and consultation were two of the council's three lowest rated areas in the 2015 survey.

By a remarkable coincidence, community consultation is also a hot topic in the region right now, with some Mary Valley residents frustrated by slashed hours at the region's dumps - also worth watching because waste was rated in 2015 as one of GRC's top three performers.

READ MORE

One would not be surprised to see it drop as a result of the region's waste overhaul, and to be fair to the council, the eternally growing safety and environmental regulations make it next to impossible for them to come out smelling like roses.

However, the Valley's concerns do present a perfect opportunity for council to improve its community response rating - that GRC and residents want improved.

Time will tell whether council nails the shot from 50m out or simply shoots its toe off.

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council mary valley opinion

Gympie Times
Dad told no mobile phones allowed at aquatic centre

Dad told no mobile phones allowed at aquatic centre

ARC management apologises, says it's actually just the use of mobile phone cameras that is prohibited within the grounds of Gympie's $22.2 million pool complex

'Compliance, timidity and dysfunction' at Town Hall

New councillors first Council meeting after the 2016 election. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Cr Hartwig seems to be "a voice crying in the wilderness”

Why this classic car is more than a passion project

STILL RUNNING: Graham Thompson with his 1951 Series 1 Land Rover.

Local history reveals a life spent on four wheels

Where you think councils need to improve

Residents in Queensland's regional cities are less satisfied with their councils than they were two years ago.

Voters worried councils aren't listening

Local Partners