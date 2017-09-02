OPINION: Let's hope council is listening to LGAQ results

IS THERE anybody out there?

This is not only a great song on Pink Floyd's The Wall, but a question more residents are asking of councils.

A key finding of the latest LGAQ survey, it will also be of particular interest when Gympie Regional Council conducts its own survey later this year.

And it will hopefully show improvement because community response and consultation were two of the council's three lowest rated areas in the 2015 survey.

By a remarkable coincidence, community consultation is also a hot topic in the region right now, with some Mary Valley residents frustrated by slashed hours at the region's dumps - also worth watching because waste was rated in 2015 as one of GRC's top three performers.

One would not be surprised to see it drop as a result of the region's waste overhaul, and to be fair to the council, the eternally growing safety and environmental regulations make it next to impossible for them to come out smelling like roses.

However, the Valley's concerns do present a perfect opportunity for council to improve its community response rating - that GRC and residents want improved.

Time will tell whether council nails the shot from 50m out or simply shoots its toe off.