OPINION: 'Labor all talk, no action for regional Qlders'

Letter to the editor form Tony Perrett, Gympie MP:

AS THE fallout from the federal election continues to shine a light on Labor's contempt for rural and regional Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has once again jetted out of the state to avoid scrutiny.

Given the Premier's portfolio responsibilities are in trade, you might think this trip would be to India to resolve illegal sugar dumping, resulting in the flatlining of prices for Queensland cane, or the industry-destroying tariffs on chickpeas, but once again Queensland farmers have been overlooked.

The Premier is happy to spend more than $13,000 a month on travel to jet around the world, and in particular to Hollywood to pitch movie ideas, but when it comes to standing up to India for our hard-working canegrowers and grain growers, she has nothing to say.

This is once again a classic example of this Labor Government being led by a Premier that just doesn't get it.

Regional Queensland expressed its wrath at the ballot box, making it abundantly clear that the political interference stopping Queenslanders developing their natural assets that in turn create jobs had to stop.

Queensland farmers and our agricultural communities have been at the forefront of Labor's anti-farmer, ant-jobs and anti-regions agenda.

Whether it's the unfair anti-farmer vegetation management laws, the incoming reef laws, the ever-increasing cost of water and electricity or the scrapping of Queensland Agricultural Colleges, the Palaszczuk Labor Government has proved time and time again that while it might say it is "listening”, Queenslanders are judging them on their actions, not just their talking points.

My LNP colleges and I will continue to get around Queensland to hear directly from farmers on issues that impact you and your communities.

We are committed to delivering the policies that represent the aspirations and beliefs of rural and regional Queensland.

The LNP understands the needs of rural and regional Queensland and we are ready to govern for the whole state - not just Brisbane.

Tony Perrett,

Gympie MP