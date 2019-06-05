Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER 30 - Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
POWER 30 - Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Philippe Coquerand
News

OPINION: 'Labor all talk, no action for regional Qlders'

by Tony Perrett
5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the editor form Tony Perrett, Gympie MP:

AS THE fallout from the federal election continues to shine a light on Labor's contempt for rural and regional Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has once again jetted out of the state to avoid scrutiny.

Given the Premier's portfolio responsibilities are in trade, you might think this trip would be to India to resolve illegal sugar dumping, resulting in the flatlining of prices for Queensland cane, or the industry-destroying tariffs on chickpeas, but once again Queensland farmers have been overlooked.

The Premier is happy to spend more than $13,000 a month on travel to jet around the world, and in particular to Hollywood to pitch movie ideas, but when it comes to standing up to India for our hard-working canegrowers and grain growers, she has nothing to say.

This is once again a classic example of this Labor Government being led by a Premier that just doesn't get it.

Regional Queensland expressed its wrath at the ballot box, making it abundantly clear that the political interference stopping Queenslanders developing their natural assets that in turn create jobs had to stop.

Queensland farmers and our agricultural communities have been at the forefront of Labor's anti-farmer, ant-jobs and anti-regions agenda.

Whether it's the unfair anti-farmer vegetation management laws, the incoming reef laws, the ever-increasing cost of water and electricity or the scrapping of Queensland Agricultural Colleges, the Palaszczuk Labor Government has proved time and time again that while it might say it is "listening”, Queenslanders are judging them on their actions, not just their talking points.

My LNP colleges and I will continue to get around Queensland to hear directly from farmers on issues that impact you and your communities.

We are committed to delivering the policies that represent the aspirations and beliefs of rural and regional Queensland.

The LNP understands the needs of rural and regional Queensland and we are ready to govern for the whole state - not just Brisbane.

Tony Perrett,

Gympie MP

gympie politics gympie region labor lnp queensland tony perrett
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie students to reveal Whodunnit in musical mystery

    premium_icon Gympie students to reveal Whodunnit in musical mystery

    News Stage musical murder mystery opens tomorrow night

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:59 AM
    OPINION: Respect for dingoes is the only answer

    premium_icon OPINION: Respect for dingoes is the only answer

    News 'I narrowly survived a dingo attack as a four-year-old'

    TV career beckons Gympie's Stay At Home Mum

    premium_icon TV career beckons Gympie's Stay At Home Mum

    News 'Glam factor' sells Jody on TV guest appearance

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
    Early morning crash blocks busy Gympie region road

    premium_icon Early morning crash blocks busy Gympie region road

    News The road is currently blocked both directions for recovery.

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:51 AM