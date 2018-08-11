OPINION: It's Groundhog Day, and council's the star

When it comes to the state of our region's roads, Gympie Regional Council has woken up in Groundhog Day.

EVER have an itch that you just can't scratch?

If the answer is yes, then you know exactly how the council feels when it comes to roads.

It's become their own version of Groundhog Day; the mayor and councillors wake up and read about/hear/talk to people venting their frustration over the condition of rural roads.

Every. Single. Morning.

Without end.

Of course, it's not for a lack of trying.

In this year's budget speech the mayor spruiked $27 million in spending on the region's roads. The '16-17 annual report includes $13 million in capital works road projects alone, and in '15-16 it was $11 million.

And yet here we are, with the community playing Andie MacDowell to the council's Bill Murray, endlessly delivering slap after slap after slap to the hapless hero.

Yes, some complain about roads that are in an acceptable state; but when enough instruments start playing, eventually you realise that what was just background noise at first has become a song. And there's a lot of people playing this tune.

It seems that a fundamental divide remains, which the council has failed to bridge.

Rather than investing in a longer back-scratcher though, maybe it's time to try a cream instead.