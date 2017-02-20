33°
Opinion

OPINION: Is our Rattler back on track?

Jacob Carson | 20th Feb 2017 5:48 PM
The Mary Valley Rattler pulls into Gympie Station
The Mary Valley Rattler pulls into Gympie Station

IT LOOKS like there may be some light at the end of the dark tunnel after all for our Mary Valley Rattler.

It has been lying in disrepair in Gympie's old station for nearly four years now, but news from the State Government yesterday could be the lifeline it needs to get back on the track.

A much-needed $4.7 million has been allocated for the revitalisation of the railway as part of a $200 million state-wide program.

It couldn't have come a better time either - with so many looking for work, the return of a local icon, tourist magnet and job creator can only be a boost to a struggling economy.

For many, including the Gympie council, facilitating the return of the Rattler has been economically difficult.

Not for a lack of trying, though. The sheer magnitude and cost of the task led to a number of fundraising efforts, including the controversial economic development levy Gympie citizens weren't too pleased to discover in their rates notice.

This is more than the State Government throwing some cash our way - it shows how confident they are in Gympie being able to revive a once viable, thriving industry.

And when you have a region with a history this rich, isn't it fitting we're looking to our past to head into the future?

mary valley rattler opinon

Prisoner may return to the Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay area where he has ties.

Some light at the end of the tunnel finally?

