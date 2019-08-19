OPINION: Hats off to Mayor for his tenacity and forethought

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

THE released report on the Mary Valley Rattler makes good reading and allows us all to form an objective view of where we are going.

Hats off to our Mayor, Mick Curran, for having the vision to persist with the Rattler. Not only is this a major tourist attraction to Gympie but we must take an overall view of where we are heading. Once the highway goes past, we need to have something to hang our hat on.

The Rattler will be our major draw card for tourism in the future. We also have the Mary River Walk, which is growing in popularity and becoming well known outside our region. For the first time in a long, long time, we now have our river back.

The trail from Gympie to Goomeri and linking trails bodes us well for the future. As well as attempting to attract industry to the region, Gympie desperately needs to attract visitors.

We have so much to show them from mountain to sea, we have so many activities to exploit (from gold panning to gliding, from mountain hiking to deep sea fishing; the list goes on).

Hopefully, the naysayers will soon be silenced and get on board this exciting part of our development as a community.

Those who count the cost and not the benefit are simply short sighted.

Do they also only count the cost of our libraries, parks, play grounds, swimming pools, art galleries - none of which turn a profit.

Or do they see the benefits?

As a citizen, I thank our Mayor for having the forethought and tenacity to see it through in spite of the short sightedness of some of our councillors.

David Collins,

Araluen

Celebrate our Seniors

THIS week is Queensland Seniors' Week, which promotes positive community attitudes towards older people and ageing, and to enhance community connections. It's an opportunity for Queenslanders to celebrate the many contributions and every day efforts of the older members of Queensland's communities.

This week, I encourage all Queenslanders to go out and truly appreciate seniors. It's a shame the Palaszczuk Labor Government doesn't treat seniors with the respect they deserve.

Seniors wanting to enjoy their retirement are being slugged with higher rego and are forced to pay a new tax targeting their vehicles of choice.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government has also dropped the ball when it comes to aged care, as many elderly Queenslanders are suffering in silence.

Queensland seniors should be celebrated and respected and they deserve a government that is willing to address their concerns, and only the LNP is committed to doing just that.

Dr Christian Rowan

LNP Shadow Minister for Seniors

Restructure police service

THE Sunday Mail reports of a policeman at the Gold Coast in trouble for not writing enough tickets.

Senior police have been accused of requiring officers on the beat to issue a certain number of law infringement tickets, but this has been denied by the hierarchy.

The 1987 Fitzgerald Inquiry condemned the practice in favour of community policing.

The public wouldn't be aware that commissioned officers above the rank of Senior Sergeant get million dollar plus superannuation payouts on retirement. In the current system of a police force heavy with commissioned officers and not enough junior police, the juniors have to work hard to issue lots of law infringement notices to support super payouts for those retiring commissioned officers.

The dilemma could be solved by providing a percentage from fines to the police budget similar to the system used by NSW police, who once had the best equipment of all police in Australia.

The police force needs to be restructured by having more front line police and a drastic trimming back of the numbers of commissioned officers. Any police whistle-blower will pay a heavy price for speaking out but the recommendations of the Fitzgerald Inquiry should not be forgotten.

Jay Nauss,Glen Aplin