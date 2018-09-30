OPINION: Has Clive Palmer really got the goods?

DOOMED?: Colin wonders if Clive Palmer's attempt to resurrect the United Australia Party will result in a zombie apocalypse.

ONE cannot watch commercial television these days without being assaulted by irritating adverts, it would seem.

Whether that be something from the epidemic of really badly acted insurance commercials, or that little brat seriously lacking in parental controls who is currently the face of a Queensland financial institution (and given what's coming out of the Royal Commission, one wonders if the Corp gets the metaphor).

We can add another to the list in former corporate darling, former Member for Fairfax, former national soccer club owner and founder of his own eponymous failed political juggernaut: Clive Palmer.

Assaulting our senses with all the aplomb of a '70s used car salesman, he appears to be under the illusion that people still take him seriously.

His first incarnation as some sort of political messiah ended as spectacularly as the maiden voyage of that ship he was supposed to be building enreplica.

Rather than being "all tip and no iceberg”, as Paul Keating once described Peter Costello, the massive ego that lurked just below Clive's likeable surface, spelled the demise of the RMS Palmer United.

And now it seems that, for reasons known only to himself, the man who sent a once-successful golf resort the way of the dinosaur decided that the nation needed him...again.

The PUP he sold us first time around may have been mercifully put down but he's now seeking to resurrect Robert Menzies' old party: the United Australia Party.

In its day, the forerunner to the modern Liberal Party.

So it's quite an irony that the fellow who brought about the shambolic demise of one party wants to now resurrect a party once associated with the most stable of political leaderships.

But one has to wonder if once Clive's through with it as one of his playthings, the UAP will be neither united nor a vehicle from which the next Menzies will emerge.

UAP The Sequel hasn't even been registered as a legitimate party by the Electoral Commission yet.

That's a little issue Clive might like to attend to before he gets too excited about a comeback.

Especially if he has designs on the next Federal Election.

That process doesn't just happen overnight, so he might want to get cracking.

Judging by his advertising so far, he's not tempting us with anything new.

There's nothing in his apparent agenda which isn't being offered by myriad other politicians on the Right.

It's all just a rehash of things he didn't get done first time around and issues he's appropriating from others on the far Right; such as abandoning our commitment to the Paris climate accord.

On that issue, one feels justified in thinking his position is more of self-service than any real concerns for peoples' power bills and supply.

With the living national treasure's latest foray into politics, we at least have the advantage of being able to judge him on past performance.

That brief moment in time between 2013 and 2016 when he triumphantly entered Parliament with a House of Reps seat and four Senators, only to rapidly see most of them run for the lifeboats.

His own business woes came to prominence about then too, possibly demonstrating the effects of his attentions being distracted by too many things at once.

And with a runaway nephew still avoiding the authorities, it becomes quickly obvious that all the ingredients for another debacle remain present.

And on that note, perhaps Clive would be better serving this country if he dealt with his own house first.