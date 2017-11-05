OPINION: Gympie's Rail Trail is a disgrace

Mel and Andrew Behrens-Macaulay at the Kingaroy entrance of the rail trail.

Mel and Andrew Behrens-Macaulay at the Kingaroy entrance of the rail trail. Claudia Williams

Letter to the Editor by Lachlan Davis

AT the start of this month the South Burnett Council officially opened their section (Kingaroy-Murgon) of the Kilkivan-Kingaroy Rail Trail, and a friend and I took the opportunity to cycle the entire trail from Kilkivan. The South Burnett section was sealed, with well placed seats, toilet facilities, and safe, well constructed bridges on all the creek crossings.

The Gympie Council section (Kilkivan-Murgon) on the other hand was a disgrace. The surface was so poorly prepared it was virtually unrideable in many places, with huge rocks, holes, and deep sand.

The creek crossings had dangerously steep, loose banks that will be destroyed by heavy rain, and one just had huge rocks dumped at the bottom.

The trail was strewn with hundreds of old railroad spikes that could easily cause a puncture or crash. In many places the trail surface is not just unpleasant, but downright dangerous for cyclists, horse riders, and walkers alike.

Gympie Council received $600,000 of funding from the State Government for this project, and I struggle to see where that money has gone. T

he Kingaroy-Murgon trail is a wonderful public asset that is already driving tourism to the area, and it is a credit to South Burnett Council. The trail between Kilkivan and Murgon however, is an accident waiting to happen in its current state, and will be a white elephant if Gympie Council fail to bring it up to an acceptable standard.

Lachlan Davis.

Kin Kin.