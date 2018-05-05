OPINION: Gympie star makes solid AFL return

THERE were always going to be cobwebs, but Gympie AFL product and GWS Giants recruit Lachlan Keeffe acquitted himself well in his return to the top level last night, despite his GWS Giants being handed a 61-point belting at the hands of Geelong.

It wasn't quite a fairytale return for Keeffe, who played in his first senior game after more than three years on the sidelines due mostly to a two-year drug ban.

MORE ON KEEFFE'S RETURN: Gympie superstar back in the AFL after drug ban

Wearing number 25, Keeffe spent the majority of the night in an unfamiliar position, using his 204cm frame to do a fair share of the ruck work against Geelong's Rhys Stanley and Esava Ratugolea in the heavy defeat.

The big man was soundly beaten by the more-experienced Stanley, but did well to collect 18 hitouts, 16 disposals and three marks in his first game since the drug ban which eventually saw him delisted by previous club Collingwood in 2017.

Keeffe in his playing days at Collingwood.

Coming in to a depleted Giants line-up alongside ex-Carlton utility Dylan Buckley, Keeffe put in a workmanlike performance for a team that never really challenged the Cats on their home turf.

At times the 28-year-old looked off the pace in the contest, and his inexperience as a ruckman showed on multiple occasions when he was too-easily overpowered by his opponents, but his effort and application over the four quarters couldn't be faulted.

RELATED STORY: Like brother, like sister

And to be fair, Keeffe's individual shortcomings weren't helped by poor performances across the board for the Giants, who had their status as premiership contenders questioned by the media - and their coach - after the final siren sounded.

"We're not up to A-grade standard, to be totally honest,” Giants coach Leon Cameron said post-game.

"We can't serve up that basic fundamental tripe like that going forward because it's not going to stack up in big games.”

Keeffe will have a tough task in retaining his spot for next week's clash with the West Coast Eagles, as is the case whenever a team is beaten by a significant margin, and the fact remains that the injury-riddled Giants are one of the stronger teams in the competition at full strength.

But Keeffe can take stock in the fact that his performance alone was a good one given the result - and his extended time out of the game.

After facing significant adversity for a prolonged period, Gympie's brightest AFL star has done the gold city - and himself - proud by completing his redemption story.