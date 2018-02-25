OPINION: Fredman the man for the job

Letters to the Editor:

Fredman for council

I CAN assure readers that I will be fully supporting and assisting Bob Fredman in his campaign as an intending candidate for Division 8.

I have known Bob and his family for a number of years and am confident Bob will be an excellent councillor and a valuable addition to this current council. Pity I am not in Division 8 to help get him elected.

Bob is a man with great experience and vast knowledge of the Gympie region. Honesty, integrity and trust<HH>worthy are three words which describe Bob to a tee.

He and his family have lived in Division 8 for the past 16 years and prior to that lived in Gympie city. Bob has a passion for our shire and will work tirelessly to engage with and care for the community.

Roads, rates and rubbish (the three R's) are the most important basic essentials of any shire and he has assured me these three things are of utmost importance to him and the residents he hopes to represent.

Bob has also been a volunteer and heavily involved with the Mary River Catchment Coordination Committee, (MRCCC), chair of the National Trust and a member of local service clubs for many years, which has given him valuable local experience and knowledge of our region and beyond.

Bob was employed by the council in various roles with his most recent being director of engineering from which he abruptly departed in 2016.

I am certain Bob is very professional and would be an asset to our community as a councillor. He is certainly not an ex-employee with an axe to grind or a grievance.

I know Bob will give his all to ensure Division 8 residents are treated fairly within the council, as Bob stated in his letter to the editor in Saturday's Gympie Times.

Please, I urge you to catch up with Bob and discuss any issues you have and get a voice in the council for Division 8 - someone who will speak up and be counted. Your vote will count.

Marlene Owen,

Gympie

Local review

WHILE the nation was focused almost exclusively on the Barnaby Joyce saga, some interesting events were unfolding on the local front.

On Wednesday, February 14, the front page of The Gympie Times declared in a banner headline "Cochrane Quits Council”.

James Cochrane, the youngest councillor by some years, had done the honourable thing and resigned "... in the best interests of the community.”

Basically he resigned because he felt he could not adequately represent his region.

No doubt it prompted some serious introspection on the part of his former colleagues, especially as he made the alarming comment that "... the current system allowed councillors to disconnect from and shirk their responsibilities while still being fully paid...”

While the loss of a young, energetic councillor is regrettable, "it's an ill wind that blows nobody any good”.

And on Saturday, February 17, under the heading "Roads, rates and rubbish” came Bob Fredman's announcement of his intention to contest the byelection for a replacement councillor in Division 8.

In what some will see as "poetic justice” and others perhaps as an ironic twist of fate, the former Council engineer gets the chance to attempt re-entry, by the front door, to the halls of Capitol Hill.

If he is successful, it will only be the will of the people that will see him "sacked” or "let go” next time.

And then there was the publicity surrounding the council's controversial edict to Widgee Engineering to "... close or relocate” within two years.

Ironically, in The Gympie Times (Wednesday, February 7) the council was quoted as saying "it was important for local businesses to succeed and grow”. And then, virtually in the same breath, "it will offer Widgee Engineering employees help if the business closes”.

In "real speak” it means that if the council forces the business to close (relocation not being a viable option) it will then spend ratepayers' money to "offer employees career development support” - rather cold comfort for everyone I should think.

Anyway, inspired by the mayor's Saturday morning declaration that "the best thing about the Gympie region is our community”, I attended the public meeting at the Widgee Bushman's Bar on Saturday afternoon.

There was a substantial community presence, but disappointingly I was barely outnumbered by the councillors as only two attended - Cr Smerdon, who represents the region, and Cr Hartwig.

What was even more disappointing, indeed alarming, was the widespread belief that councillors had been "instructed” or "advised” not to attend.

If that was the case it raises serious questions, the first of which is surely, "Who is running the democratically elected body which is supposed to govern in the best interests of the community?”

Merv Welch,

The Palms