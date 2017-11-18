Opinion: Forget the flood levee for Gympie

1999 FLOOD Gympie residents near Kidd Bridge on the evening of Monday the 8, as the Mary River steadily rose, few realised what was about to happen over the next 24 hours.

A letter to the editor by Dave Freeman:

ON THURSDAY November 16 The Gympie Times featured a 'storm season survival guide', once again showing the 'compulsory' flood clean photo.

I reckon there needs to be a distinction between naming floods and river rises but I know that idea is moot and that the next time it happens there will be cries for pity and most probably calls again to waste a bucketload of rare public funds to (sort of) protect a chosen few in the 'precious' CBD from their own folly, under the banner of a flood event.

I say sort of protect because no flood levee will ever protect against a 1893 flood event, which will happen again one day, and the further we get from 1893, the closer we are to it happening again.

It's also debatable should ill-spent money be put toward a levee that there are pumps available at an affordable price to pump out the sort of water that was running through one arcade in Mary St well above a metre deep in 1992, a much more local flood than the 1999 'flood of the century'.

We saw in Lismore this year how their levee, once breached, only slowed down 'recovery' and surely lessons should be learned from that.

Before we go down the levee path again, having already wasted millions of dollars to find out it was too expensive then and no doubt a lot more expensive now, can we please have a council area-wide vote as to if the broader population wants rare funds spent to protect what's in reality very few, even if a chosen and noisy few?

1999 FLOOD where to go, road direction signs and trees tangled together near Normandy Bridge overpass as the water receded on Thursday 11th of February. Renee Albrecht

There's much of Gympie isn't affected a great deal by even proper floods, except we can't get around, often because of relatively short distances of flooded roads where any such available funds for flood mitigation could be better used to serve more people.

There's also those who are cut off from essential and possibly life-saving services for extended periods after floods where money could go toward lessening the time they're cut off.

The idea of moving out of Mary St was first raised in 1875.

It therefore cannot be said that those who chose to invest there weren't warned and made their own decisions.

Their decision, their problem!

Personally, I would see it as nothing short of corrupt if public funds are ever put toward a flood levee to 'protect' a dated CBD struggling for it's very survival due to bad access, bad planning and changes in shopping habits without a public vote when SO much more could be done to help so many others.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket