OPINION: Farmers beware - the vegans are planning an attack

Farmers across the country are outraged after Aussie Farms released a map pinpointing their exact locations and addresses. contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Farmers beware!

TONY Perrett got it right (The Gympie Times, April 2) with his take on vegan militants.

A reply from Diane Cornelius (The Gympie Times, April 3) was, as usual, wrong.

Yes, businesses are often listed on maps, but not on attack maps accompanied by false information about animal cruelty.

With the attack map was a recruitment questionnaire for aspiring militants which asked applicants if they were prepared to break the law and go to jail.

Over 100 animal activists invading Lemontree feedlot and dairy at Millmerran on Queensland's Darling Downs.

These aren't "brave activists”. They are law breakers, many of whom cover their faces, and who rely on safety of numbers to overwhelm family (not factory) farms.

They do not wear protective clothing to respect biosecurity. Until recently, they claimed that biosecurity was made up by farmers to keep the "veil of secrecy” over their farms. Not true. The big vegan lie, though, is the pretence of caring for animals. These people want the eradication of animals.

Animal activists storm a Millmerran feedlot and dairy wearing shirts that say "meat the victim". contributed

In a letter to The Gympie Times (April 26, 2017) Ms Cornelius broke away from the traditional "beautiful, sentient animals” argument to expose the real agenda of animal activists when she said "the methane produced by the billions of cattle and sheep, one of the most significant contributors to the most serious environmental problems at every scale from local to global”.

At the same time, PETA launched their attack dog, Desmond Bellamy, who also accused cattle of being environmental vandals.

John and Jennefer Cameron at Lagoon Pocket. Renee Albrecht

If they are serious about destroying animal agriculture, they are condemning millions more people worldwide to starvation. What's the word for that? Oh yes, population control. For population control, you have to look further than the vegans, or even their leaders, whom they mindlessly follow. Who is really behind this insanity? Is it the global green movement, WWF (World Without Farmers), or the World Bank?

By the way folks, the biggest vegan attack "the world has ever seen” is planned for Monday, April 8, or possibly sooner. Farmers beware!

John and Jenny Cameron,

Lagoon Pocket