OPINION: Education only half-complete without life skills

Swimming is too important a skill to be simply be skipped over. Lyndon Keane

A GENERATION of Queenslanders who can't swim.

Like a generation who have never heard of the Beatles, or read The Lord of the Rings, it boggles the mind.

Yet here we are, right on the cusp of it.

Along with 45 other publications, today we launch our campaign to keep children safe in the water by calling for compulsory swim and safety lessons in schools.

Swimming is a life-skill, one which should be part of growing up instead of having to be force fed through our school curriculum.

For example, I abhor the outdoors but am still capable of thrashing through the surf with enough capability to resemble a motorskill-challenged Migaloo.

And the ability to swim is not the only one which seems to have disappeared.

It is not uncommon to read friends' fears about how the education drive is leaving their children no time to enjoy growing up.

We have a responsibility to ensure this does not happen.

Education is important, but is only half complete if our children don't have the life skills to apply it.

We need to make sure that the crucial role schools play throughout our childrens' lives gives them everything they need to have a long, successful life.