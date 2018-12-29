OPINION: 'Dump fees are daylight robbery'

A letter to the editor:

MY HUSBAND husband and I live about five minutes from our dump at Kilkivan.

We had cleaned out our shed and decided to take the items to the dump.

My husband went to check the prices and just laughed.

The outrageous prices for the variety vehicles/trailers was unbelievable.

To pay for someone to open the gate, sit there and take the money and direct you to the areas allocated and then at the end of the day close the gate, count as bounty for the council.

When we moved here it was free and everyone used the dump correctly; there was no problem.

Then someone decided: "Let's add fees to the dumps and see how much we can drain the ratepayers already highly priced rates fees”.

Come on get real, you in charge look at this ridiculous charging system and and relax the fees so the ordinary home owner can afford the privilege of using our dumps.

It's not a luxury.

Ann-Louise Creighton,

Kilkivan