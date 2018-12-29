Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEES: Tips should be free, says letter writer Ann-Louise Creighton.
FEES: Tips should be free, says letter writer Ann-Louise Creighton. Tanya Easterby
News

OPINION: 'Dump fees are daylight robbery'

by bold
29th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A letter to the editor:

MY HUSBAND husband and I live about five minutes from our dump at Kilkivan.

We had cleaned out our shed and decided to take the items to the dump.

My husband went to check the prices and just laughed.

The outrageous prices for the variety vehicles/trailers was unbelievable.

To pay for someone to open the gate, sit there and take the money and direct you to the areas allocated and then at the end of the day close the gate, count as bounty for the council.

When we moved here it was free and everyone used the dump correctly; there was no problem.

Then someone decided: "Let's add fees to the dumps and see how much we can drain the ratepayers already highly priced rates fees”.

Come on get real, you in charge look at this ridiculous charging system and and relax the fees so the ordinary home owner can afford the privilege of using our dumps.

It's not a luxury.

Ann-Louise Creighton,

Kilkivan

dump fees gympie region gympie regional council rip off
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 13 photos from the Gympie speedway

    premium_icon GALLERY: 13 photos from the Gympie speedway

    News A massive crowd made its way to the Mothar Mountain for the Super Sedan Summer Slam and the legend cars.

    • 29th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Goomeri's rough ride for new year's rodeo

    Goomeri's rough ride for new year's rodeo

    News Rodeo confident of a great night with good weather a likely bonus.

    • 29th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Thieves steal 30 bottles from Gympie Bottle-O

    premium_icon Thieves steal 30 bottles from Gympie Bottle-O

    News Police are investigating after two thieves stole a large quantity.

    • 29th Dec 2018 11:49 AM
    36-year-old Gympie man charged with 36 offences

    premium_icon 36-year-old Gympie man charged with 36 offences

    News Gympie Police charge man following a string of vehicle break-ins.

    Local Partners