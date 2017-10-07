Opinion: Drop debate on public holidays already

IN LINE WITH NSW: The Queen's Birthday public holiday now is held in October. WILL OLIVER

OCTOBER.

And Southerners tend to get that little ahead of themselves.

Oh well, at least we have finally started taking the same Monday off in October now with most of them... at least until the next State election.

It's an irritation. But not the fact that hard-working employees get a day off. It just seems that almost every time we start to enjoy a public holiday, some business group or economist puts a dampener on it.

Another one of those killjoy reports surfaced last week. Another industry group calling for a reduction in the number of public holidays enjoyed by Australians.

It's an irritation because the facts do not support the whinging. At 10 national public holidays, Australia sits at the lower end when compared to many other countries. We have, in terms of some countries often touted as our major trade partners and competitors, fewer public holidays.

Sri Lanka has top spot internationally, at 25 annual days off. It's an economic minnow, so any comparison with that country wouldn't be fair. But how do we stack up against other members of the G20?

Setting aside the EU as a G20 member, of the other 19 individual states represented, Australia does rather poorly in terms of national days off. Only Canada and the Saudis have fewer public holidays than we do.

At 10 days, we share the second lowest number with four other G20 members including the United States and those highly efficient Germans.

Even the workaholic Chinese and Japanese (who even have a word "Karoshi” to describe death by overwork) rank higher than we do at 17 and 15 days respectively.

So, given this data, I fail to see how the argument that we need to reduce our number of public holidays holds any water whatsoever. If, from a totally Queensland perspective, public holidays are the cause of too much industry disruption then it's because the State Government continually plays table tennis with one day in particular. Depending on which party is in power, we've seen a disruptive fluidity with the Queen's Birthday being held in either June or October and Labour Day being held in either May or October.

Looking forward, it's not time off that is threatening this country's economic stability. Much has been said in recent years of technological advancements, digital disruption and robotics all impacting on people's employment. Business buying a couple of machines to replace a large chunk of the human workforce might be seen as a way to improve the bottom line in some respects but what do you do with all the idle humans?

And to what ultimate financial benefit is gained by business if the masses are unemployed or lowly paid and thus have minimal spending power? A mass roll-out of government spending cards certainly wouldn't help.

I am yet to see any attention being really given by government or industry to this likely scenario. The number of public holidays we currently enjoy seems a trivial concern.