OPINION: 'Council plans to take all your heritage Gympie'

A letter to the editor by Frank Kopke:

IT SEEMS that Gympie Regional Council has plans to take over all your heritage items - without compensating the historical society members and friends and without you having a say about it.

With the current council track record in its takeover of the Wood Works Museum and the Rattler Railway Company (a venture now endeavouring to work with yet another - its fourth - CEO), this threat to take over the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum will burden ratepayers in Gympie further.

Your rates are already burdened by a levy in support of the loss-making Rattler Railway Company and this threatened takeover can only mean more money expended on another museum without volunteers, without equipment.

Our volunteers are prepared to remove and protect your heritage items and we are calling for support in this matter.

This includes proposed removal of all heritage assets from the Monkland site not directly pertaining to the gold mine on that site.

The "Discussion Paper” is to be found on the Gympie Council website.

The Appendix starting on page 95 specifically affects this museum.

Read it and please comment on the Gympie Gold Museum, Markets and Cafe Facebook Page.

Like us while you are there - help save the history of Gympie.

Frank Kopke,

Publicity Officer Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum

MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Finches in the woodheap:

HELP. Black-throated finches are nesting in my firewood pile and winter is here.

Please, nobody tell Anna or Jackie. I only have 50 reams of A4 and a slow printer.

It's OK to tell Bob. By the time he receives the collective nod in an emergency session of "their” ABC's Drum, reports back to Insiders, reappears on One Plus One, is interviewed once more for Big Ideas, is re-anointed on Q and A with toddler stack-lamation, musters up his electric posse and "gets up” to Gympie it will be spring.

By then, the finches will have returned to the Galilee Basin, Al Gore will have polluted his way back to his megawatt mansion, Anna will be preoccupied attending reciprocal meetings with Al in Nashville, Jackie will be caught up in the West End Barista Festival, and the only other dead wood needing attention will be ensconced in the offices of the Palaszczuk Government.

(Shallow Al has three homes. Several sources report for the year ending 2017, his Nashville estate alone used 20 times more electricity than the average US household. He says he has bought carbon credits, but of course, they won't remove his CO2 from the atmosphere. As for the Palaszczuk government hosting his lectures in Australia, I always count money wasted in tangibles. In this case, I would ask say, 30 small town sporting clubs what they could have done with a $10,000 grant.)

Alan Dray,

Mooloo

ScoMo hard act to follow

THE Labor politicians have obviously not been putting their "little grey cells” to work overtime, have they?

When after all the scrutiny, the dissecting and the belly gazing - they have not yet worked out why they were so soundly defeated at the recent election.

Maybe they don't want to face the fact one man and one man alone defeated them - Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison was a man with a mission - to retain office for the LNP and for Australia as a whole.

His feet barely touched the ground for weeks and Australia is a big country.

Felt some qualms when "Hawke's Halo” pushed its way in, but nothing distracted the voters, they were steadfast.

Scott Morrison, the day after results were finalised, paid a visit to Queensland's north where graziers were staring at the disastrous results of shocking weather conditions.

Dead cattle by the thousands, mud and more mud.

No patting on the back "look at me, I'm the PM”.

No, that showed a very human being - to be where people were suffering.

You've set an example Mr Morrison, it will always be a good act to follow.

Faith Devere,

Gympie