Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Cabinet paper chaos shows watchdog needed

Canberra. What's going on down there?
Canberra. What's going on down there? shansekala
by Colin Claridge

AS AN avid long-time viewer of Antiques Roadshow, I've oft wondered at what some people find in second-hand shops...

Canberra. What's going on down there?

Now, one gets no argument from me about the Rudd-Gillard years being some political version of Fawlty Towers.

These not-so-secret -anymore Cabinet papers provide proof positive of an utter shambles. But it extends much further than that.

These papers also show that so eager was the Abbott Government to nail their predecessors that they ignored their own internal legal advice and provided the Royal Commission with the former government's Cabinet documents; thus departing from Westminster conventions concerning Cabinet secrecy.

Remember the old adage, "two wrongs don't make a right”?

Obviously, the Abbott Government decided to instead go with the one that goes, "the means justifies the ends”.

It's a sad bunch we've got down there (recent past and probably present MPs too).

None of what has been revealed this week should give us confidence in those in charge.

As much as we can be concerned about what the Cabinet papers reveal, the circumstances of how they have now become public knowledge proves just how shambolic both sides in Canberra have become.

We can count our lucky stars that those filing cabinets ended up with old Aunty and not in the hands of some agents of malicious intent.

And in that regard, it highlights the importance in protecting journalistic freedoms to report and to make sure any tightening of security laws, as proposed, are based solely on national security and not on preventing journalists from exposing political stuff-ups.

Security laws are supposed to protect us.

Not protect the incompetent or the corrupt.

For whatever reason (cynical or otherwise) Bill Shorten has for calling for a Federal Anti-Corruption Commission, his timing is impeccable.

Public perceptions of the machinations of Canberra can't possibly get any lower and although this week's events reveal a world of gross incompetence rather than anything particularly corrupt, any talk of establishing a Federal anti-corruption body can only be a positive step that no side can afford to ignore.

The establishment of a Federal anti-corruption commission is an inevitability if politicians truly care about how they are being perceived out here in Voterland.

We're not buying Barnaby's assertions that we don't have a problem with them.

And hopefully the prime minister can be convinced in no uncertain terms that the establishment of an anti-corruption body independent of the pollies shouldn't be reliant on a change of government.

Topics:  cabinet papers canberra colin claridge federal government federal opposition

Gympie Times
Meet the new face of The Gympie Times sports desk

Meet the new face of The Gympie Times sports desk

Bec comes to us from the wilds of North Queensland, where she was a reporter on the Tablelands Advertiser. She is passionate about sport.

National Adopt a Pet Day a success for Gympie

Petstock Gympie manager Kerri Harwood and Gympie RSPCA animal care centre manager Vanessa Richardson with Hudson on National Pet Adoption Day, Sunday February 4 at Gympie Petstock.

Great result at Gympie for National Adopt a Pet Day

Billy's new name 'screamed it' to owner

Owner of the pub formerly known as Billy's, Allan Roberts, says the pub practically screamed its new name at him the moment he first walked in.

Gympie's Billy's Hotel has a new name as of 1am this morning.

Gympie brides and grooms, this event is just for you

WEDDING EVENT: Organiser of the Wedding Showcase Lisa Wilks works her make-up magic on model Michaela Harris.

Here's a chance for wedding professionals to showcase their talents.

Local Partners