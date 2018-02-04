OPINION: Cabinet paper chaos shows watchdog needed

Canberra. What's going on down there?



Now, one gets no argument from me about the Rudd-Gillard years being some political version of Fawlty Towers.

These not-so-secret -anymore Cabinet papers provide proof positive of an utter shambles. But it extends much further than that.

These papers also show that so eager was the Abbott Government to nail their predecessors that they ignored their own internal legal advice and provided the Royal Commission with the former government's Cabinet documents; thus departing from Westminster conventions concerning Cabinet secrecy.

Remember the old adage, "two wrongs don't make a right”?

Obviously, the Abbott Government decided to instead go with the one that goes, "the means justifies the ends”.

It's a sad bunch we've got down there (recent past and probably present MPs too).

None of what has been revealed this week should give us confidence in those in charge.

As much as we can be concerned about what the Cabinet papers reveal, the circumstances of how they have now become public knowledge proves just how shambolic both sides in Canberra have become.

We can count our lucky stars that those filing cabinets ended up with old Aunty and not in the hands of some agents of malicious intent.

And in that regard, it highlights the importance in protecting journalistic freedoms to report and to make sure any tightening of security laws, as proposed, are based solely on national security and not on preventing journalists from exposing political stuff-ups.

Security laws are supposed to protect us.

Not protect the incompetent or the corrupt.

For whatever reason (cynical or otherwise) Bill Shorten has for calling for a Federal Anti-Corruption Commission, his timing is impeccable.

Public perceptions of the machinations of Canberra can't possibly get any lower and although this week's events reveal a world of gross incompetence rather than anything particularly corrupt, any talk of establishing a Federal anti-corruption body can only be a positive step that no side can afford to ignore.

The establishment of a Federal anti-corruption commission is an inevitability if politicians truly care about how they are being perceived out here in Voterland.

We're not buying Barnaby's assertions that we don't have a problem with them.

And hopefully the prime minister can be convinced in no uncertain terms that the establishment of an anti-corruption body independent of the pollies shouldn't be reliant on a change of government.