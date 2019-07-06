OPINION: Business 'elite' don't own Gympie's future

Letter to the editor by Dave Freeman:

PERHAPS it's a matter of context, unfortunate use of language, or maybe it shows an attitude but when I read on the GT online this week that a business breakfast will hear what's decided as "best for the region” I wondered who gave who the right to make such a declaration?

Apparently following recent public displays of angst there's been discussions between "business people” and council planning staff.

The coming breakfast will unveil the results. In the same article it was pointed out that there are "real people” involved in business. News flash! There's 52,000 people live here.

We're very real, and people too. I missed any vote which gave those representing the 120 or so who attend such breakfasts the right to decide what's "best for the region”.

As important as a vibrant business sector is, it's an importance which faces adjustments in a rapidly changing world and there's much more to the region than what "business” wants.

Things are tough all-round and no doubt some business is doing it hard, but apart from anything "council” seemingly treated with disdain in this week's article, increasingly have less to spend and/or are voting with their feet, and wallets.

What's lacking in planning and development, even as the self-anointed small minority "decide” for us, is a holistic view and a real need exists to look deeper than finding councillors and staff to hang out to dry. There's planning failures across all levels of our "leadership”, the coming of the highway bypass being just one, but a prime, example.

For instance: When basic plans have been available for a decade something's missing when the Wide Bay and the new Bruce Highways won't meet directly, and that it was never seriously discussed.

It's also ridiculous that there's a one-way bridge on Hall Rd which rates no mention for widening even though it'll likely be a major traffic problem during bypass construction, and a bigger bottleneck still until it's inevitably replaced after.

Our MPs should've been onto both those things and our council(s) should've been chasing better results.

Instead they have to deal with self-appointed, but often inward-thinking, business folk who think they can assume the right to rule, some while complaining of lack of public support.

If those few think they can decide what's "best” for us all without broader consultation are they any better than those they criticise?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Budget blow-out unfair

THE council handed the 2019/20 budget at the Wednesday (June 26) General Meeting. In my opinion this budget again fails all ratepayers, especially the primary producers of our region. The rural community were hit with an average 8 per cent or more rise in last year's budget and now cop an average 25 per cent rate rise in this budget.

The excuse given for this massive increase is the recent revaluations from the Valuer General. Our mayor stated affected landholders should have appealed these increases. Success of appeal is debatable and the council could have avoided the increases by lowering the rate in the dollar for this category. But no primary producers actually pay a higher rate in the dollar than the residential ratepayers.

This sector of our region contributes $150 million to our community annually, has suffered droughts for many years, had wild storms and bushfires and we still expect them to contribute more. What do they really get for their rate dollar? They're lucky to see a grader on their gravel road let alone swim in the council pool or have their children ride a skate board at the council-built new Youth Precinct.

In my opinion we are in this financial position because too much money has been invested in new infrastructure that returns nil to the council and costs in upkeep and depreciation. We are fast becoming known as being closed for business outside this region.

We say; "Come to Gympie - Live Work and Play” (but) it's hard to live and play without work. We need more industrial land and a different approach to attract business and look after existing business, not keep changing the goal posts and make it harder for business to survive and prosper.

Hilary Smerdon,

Councillor Div 6

Economic stimulus package in disguise

CALL it what you will but the latest tax cut on offer from the LNP government is nothing but a financial stimulus package. The facts are if we as Australians don't get this cash stimulus masqueraded as tax relief, then we as a nation will go into financial crisis a lot quicker and worse than the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

The questions that need to be asked is how did this government get us to the state of financial collapse and put the average Aussie in financial hardships with their money management for the pasthsix years?

The next question that needs to be asked is: "Is this financial stimulus going to be enough to keep us from plunging into the financial crisis that this government has got us on the verge of?”

I personally believe no. I believe this financial stimulus will be nowhere near enough. Considering in 2008/2009 we got a stimulus package of $900 and considering we as Australians were a lot better off financially back then.

In comparison or percentage this $1000 tax refund is going to be nowhere near enough to save us going into financial crisis or to stimulate the economy enough to stop small businesses folding.

Instead of the LNP patting itself on the back and misleading us by giving us a sweetener, it should be apologising for getting us on the verge of a financial crisis.

When are people going to wake up and vote for an alternative government (and I'm not talking about the ALP), who will put Australia's best interests first and stop voting for governments that have sold us out?

Tim Jerome,

Traveston