Barnaby Joyce
OPINION: Barnaby and his backers finally got the message

Shelley Strachan
13th Mar 2019 1:17 PM
THE National Party appeared to succeed in shutting down crazy talk of reinstalling Barnaby Joyce as leader yesterday.

Whether or not Barnaby and his backers were testing the water with their comments this week, it seems they got the message loud and clear from their colleagues.

There is still a very bad taste in the public's mouth over Barnaby's affair and subsequent child with a member of his staff (and another one on the way!).

The federal election is two months away and the polls have been giving a pretty clear indication of what many Australians think of erratic leadership situations.

Michael McCormack might not be as colourful as Barnaby Joyce, but you can't tell me Warren Truss was Mr Charisma, and they left him alone in the top job for nine years.
We are sick to death of politicians' bull----, backstabbing and musical chairs.

Sure, Michael McCormack might not be as colourful as his predecessor, but you can't tell me Warren Truss was Mr Charisma, and he was left alone to do the top job for nine years.

Mimicking the choices of the Libs is no way to win votes these days.

Besides, from his pointed comment this week, I don't think McCormack intends to go quietly into the night if the jackals do come for him.

I bet there's some mongrel in him yet.

It is good that the Nationals managed to settle things down though, and prove they do "stable” better than their finicky, self-absorbed political spouses.

