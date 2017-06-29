25°
OPINION: Any threat to speech unacceptable

scott kovacevic
| 29th Jun 2017 12:49 PM
A controversial legal assistance policy was left to lie on the table by Gympie Regional Council.
A controversial legal assistance policy was left to lie on the table by Gympie Regional Council. Arthur Gorrie

THE decision to let lie on the table the council's controversial legal assistance policy is to be applauded.

However, there are several issues to consider regarding claims the threat to speech is overblown.

First, most ratepayers do not know their rights and limitations when it comes to speech and defamation.

As has been mentioned several times, abuse and invective are unacceptable; but as has been said, receiving a legal writ from a governing body is "scary”, not just for the recipient but people who hear about it.

Suddenly, it's very easy for a lot of what would normally be legitimate and fair criticism to quickly disappear because people don't know where the line is, and the financial costs are too high to risk crossing it.

Second, while a policy to support legal action might be a good idea in a business sense, councils are not businesses.

Unlike with, say, banks, short of moving, residents cannot simply take their money elsewhere - unless the council plans to start making rates voluntary.

When it comes to politics, vocal disagreement is the only option, and any risk to it for the many to clamp down on the few is unacceptable.

Which brings us to the third point: at present, final say is granted to only two positions - one of which is not an elected official.

And while it would be fair to assume our incumbent mayor and CEO are apolitical, can councillors give an ironclad promise that all future mayors and CEOs will have no political bias?

If the answer is no, then the policy is wide open for political abuse in the future.

And that makes it a non-starter.

Topics:  editorial comment gympie council gympie regional council opinion

