Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

WITH more than 30 shows at the Sydney Opera House on her resume, opera artist Clarissa Foulcher is preparing to grace one of Gympie's stages this spring.

A mezzo soloist, Ms Foulcher is one of the artists who will dazzle the audience at Opera in Springtime next month, appearing alongside Jason Barry-Smith, Natalie Peluso and Iain Henderson.

Ms Foulcher is an accomplished opera, oratorio and musical theatre performer, with a Diploma of Opera from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and a Licentiate of Music with the AMEB (Distinction).

She has performed extensively in musical theatre across Sydney, with roles including Orlofsky in Die Fledermaus, Gianetta in The Gondoliers, Katisha in The Mikado, Patience in Patience, Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables and the Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd.

Joining the Opera Australia Chorus in 1997, her performances at the Sydney Opera House include The Pearlfishers, Andrea Chenier, The Marriage of Figaro, Madame Butterfly, Pagliacci, Lady Macbeth, Aida, Die Meistersinger, Otello, Eugene Onegin, Cosi Fan Tutte and Sweeney Todd.

In 2012 Ms Foulcher performed in the first Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour - La Traviata. She has also toured nationally as part of Opera Australia's Pirates of Penzance and My Fair Lady in the role of Mrs Eynsford Hill.

After moving to Brisbane in 2014, Clarissa joined the Opera Queensland Chorus and is a regular facilitator of OperaQ's Open Stage Workshop Program.

Opera in Springtime is presented by the Rotary Club of Gympie-Cooloola and Opera Queensland.

Details

Where: St Peter's Anglican Church, Amy St, Gympie

When: Saturday, September 9, 2-5pm

Cost: $95, book online through www.gympieboxoffice.com.au