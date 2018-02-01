OPENING NIGHT: 60 kids, 200 costumes, 5 shows of Shrek Jnr

Photos View Photo Gallery

WHAT: Shrek Jnr

WHEN: This Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am and 4pm, Sunday 11am and 4pm

WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre

COST: $28

TICKETS: Musicians Garage in Mary St

INQUIRIES: Phone 54837879

Peta Kishawi Sugar Plum Fairy and operator of Gingy the puppet. (Gingerman). Contributed

TOMORROW is opening night of the Gympie Youth Theatre production of Shrek Junior.

This Tony Award winning musical is based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film and brings the beloved characters we all know from the film to life on the Heritage Theatre Stage at the Gympie Civic Centre in an all-singing, all dancing, must see family musical comedy.

Shrek is not just a children's musical it is a full blown family musical loved by theatre audience from young to old.

Jaimie Roberts as Dragon. Contributed

The Gympie Zodiac Players production is one of the largest musicals ever staged in Gympie, with one difference - all the actors, singers and dancers are aged 20 years and younger.

"These kids are talented and as competent as you'll find in any production of Shrek,” director Peter Blyth said yesterday.

"I have no doubt that many could pursue a career in the performing arts.

Grace Hill as Pinoochio and his growing nose. Contributed

"I've directed a lot of shows over the past 46 years but I've never had a collection of talented performers in one show as good as these.

"We've dressed them in over 200 lavish costumes from the Melbourne production and the massive scenic drops come from there as well.

"Professional lighting technician Travis Macfarlane has produced some breathtaking lighting and Donna Lyden's make-up is astonishing, Shrek's makeup, based on the Broadway production, takes three hours to apply.

Noah Strachan Lord Faquaar Contributed

"All the directing crew are volunteers and they've done a job that any community would be proud of.

"All we need now is the support of the Gympie theatre-goers to make the show break even.

"You will be entertained from start to finish with a production second to none.”

Hayden Capell as Donkey. Contributed

Shrek opens tonight (Friday) at 7pm at the Heritage Theatre, with additional performances Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 4pm.

Tickets are just $28 each and can be booked at Musician's Garage, Mary Street.

Phone 54837879.