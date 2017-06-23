Opener for Killing Heidi to play Billy's Gympie tonight

MAKE sure you get down to Billy's tonight to catch Derek Smith performing live.

Derek F Smith is described as one of the hottest solo acts to come out of the Fraser coast and was a winner of the 2015 Spirit of Bundaberg 'Battle of the Bands'.

He has travelled all over Australia and has been the opening act for Toni Childs, Ella Hooper from Killing Heidi and You Am I and has shared the stage with Lee Kernaghan, Stonefield, Jared Porter and James Blundell among others.

There's no cover charge and the show kicks off at 9.30pm.