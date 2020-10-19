OPEN NOW: Where and when you can vote early in Gympie
IT IS less than two weeks until the Queensland State Election on October 31 but there are plenty of chances to cast your vote before then.
Pre-polling opened today (Monday, October 19) at the Election Commission Queensland Gympie office at 44 Nash St, Gympie.
(The building is up the road and opposite the Gympie Regional Gallery.)
Gympie voters can cast their vote early at the office during the following times:
Monday, 19 October, 9am – 6pm
Tuesday, 20 October 9am – 9pm
Wednesday, 21 October 9am – 6pm
Thursday, 22 October 9am – 9pm
Friday, 23 October 9am – 6pm
Saturday, 24 October 9am – 5pm
Monday, 26 October 0am – 6pm
Tuesday, 27 October 9am – 9pm
Wednesday, 28 October 9am – 6pm
Thursday, 29 October 9am – 9pm
Friday, 30 October 9am – 6pm
- For a full list of pre-polling booth locations in Qld: CLICK HERE
- For a full list of Gympie candidates: CLICK HERE
- To enrol to vote: CLICK HERE
MORE GYMPIE ELECTION NEWS: