OPEN NOW: Where and when you can vote early in Gympie

You can get in early with voting at Gympie’s pre-poll office.

IT IS less than two weeks until the Queensland State Election on October 31 but there are plenty of chances to cast your vote before then.

Pre-polling opened today (Monday, October 19) at the Election Commission Queensland Gympie office at 44 Nash St, Gympie.

(The building is up the road and opposite the Gympie Regional Gallery.)

Gympie voters can cast their vote early at the office during the following times:

Monday, 19 October, 9am – 6pm

Tuesday, 20 October 9am – 9pm

Wednesday, 21 October 9am – 6pm

Thursday, 22 October 9am – 9pm

Friday, 23 October 9am – 6pm

Saturday, 24 October 9am – 5pm

Monday, 26 October 0am – 6pm

Tuesday, 27 October 9am – 9pm

Wednesday, 28 October 9am – 6pm

Thursday, 29 October 9am – 9pm

Friday, 30 October 9am – 6pm

For a full list of pre-polling booth locations in Qld: CLICK HERE

For a full list of Gympie candidates: CLICK HERE

To enrol to vote: CLICK HERE

