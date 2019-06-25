'Open letter' turns heat up on Gympie mayor's seat

An extraordinary 'open letter' from a group of Gympie business owners has turned up the heat on Mayor Mick Curran's seat.

THIS past weekend's 3C mornings have again given the region a chilling hint of the ghost of winter future.

Fortunately there are still a few good ways to stay warm.

Firewood is a good one; splurging on a personal heater is another.

And for those whose household budgets don't stretch this far, huddling around the rapidly warming Gympie councillors' seats could also work a charm.

Because if they're not feeling some heat on the back of the extraordinary open letter from "a group of Gympie business owners” or their decision to drop plans for a consolidated regional shooting facility after a 20-plus year community fight, they've got to be either wearing insulated pants or completely numb.

If Ron Owen's claim about how many people a regional range would bring with it is right (and I reckon he might know a thing or two about guns and the shooting club scene), we're talking 20,000-26,000 visitors.

Of course all this arrives on the eve of a budget expected to drop a rate rise of more than 2 per cent on half the region.

And that's not taking into account we're still awaiting a Rattler report into almost $10 million of blow outs which is putting The Neverending Story to shame, so it's fair to wonder if much comfort is coming ahead of next year's election.

Anyone got marshmallows?