'Open letter' turns heat up on Gympie mayor's seat
THIS past weekend's 3C mornings have again given the region a chilling hint of the ghost of winter future.
Fortunately there are still a few good ways to stay warm.
Firewood is a good one; splurging on a personal heater is another.
And for those whose household budgets don't stretch this far, huddling around the rapidly warming Gympie councillors' seats could also work a charm.
Because if they're not feeling some heat on the back of the extraordinary open letter from "a group of Gympie business owners” or their decision to drop plans for a consolidated regional shooting facility after a 20-plus year community fight, they've got to be either wearing insulated pants or completely numb.
If Ron Owen's claim about how many people a regional range would bring with it is right (and I reckon he might know a thing or two about guns and the shooting club scene), we're talking 20,000-26,000 visitors.
Of course all this arrives on the eve of a budget expected to drop a rate rise of more than 2 per cent on half the region.
And that's not taking into account we're still awaiting a Rattler report into almost $10 million of blow outs which is putting The Neverending Story to shame, so it's fair to wonder if much comfort is coming ahead of next year's election.
Anyone got marshmallows?