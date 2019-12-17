Open invitation for dog’s festive feast

They say it is the small acts of kindness that goes a long way and for Cherrie Vitali, she hopes to bring some joy to struggling families over the Christmas.

THEY say it is the small acts of kindness that goes a long way and for Cherrie Vitali, she hopes to bring some joy to struggling families over the Christmas period.

The Railway Estate resident has put an open invitation on Facebook offering to host a family at her home on Christmas Day with her five-year-old English Staffy, Norman.

Ms Vitali said Norman had been helping people recover from the monsoon this year with the assistance of social media.

"When the floods were happening in February, I put a funny post up in North Queensland Disaster Facebook page about what happened to Norman and I," she said.

"Then some people around Townsville suggested I make a page up for Norman because Norman put a smile on their face throughout all the horrible experiences.

"So Norman and I regularly check in on that page to check in with people to make sure people know that we are here if anybody needs anything," she said.

The nurse said she was humbled to invite strangers into her home and let Norman bring some joy to a struggling household.

"I just want to help a family that have no one and can come around in the evening and can have something to eat and get a present," she said.

"I don't have a lot either but it doesn't cost a lot to have someone over for dinner."

Ms Vitali said since her Facebook post she has been flooded with messages from the community wanting to donate presents for the family she hosts.

Christmas day also marks another important occasion for the pup-parent, she will be celebrating her 50th birthday and plans to buy a big cake to share on the night.

Ms Vitali said she hoped her good Christmas deed would create a positive movement with other Townsville families.

"Townsville has had so much bad publicity lately, that isn't the Townsville I know, the city I know reaches out to other people," she said.

"I just think kindness always wins, it doesn't cost anything to be kind to anyone and it's just about paying it forward."